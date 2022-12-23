For LIV Golf, it all started in London and Charl Schwartzel cashed in

Over the next two weeks, the SI Golf team will look back at 10 memorable tournaments from 2022.

The Event: LIV Golf Invitational Series London

Site: The Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England

Dates: June 9-11

Result: Charl Schwartzel wins by one shot over Hennie du Plessis

Why We’ll Remember It: Schwartzel might one day be the answer to a great trivia question: who won the first LIV Golf event? The golf was admittedly secondary outside of London as the controversial circuit launched after months of tumultuous times in the game. Only a week prior did Dustin Johnson become one of the first to sign with LIV Golf. Only on Monday of tournament week did Phil Mickelson come on board—and also gave his first interview in more than four months.

