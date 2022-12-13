For its new School of Indian Languages, JNU gets Rs 10 cr Corpus from TN govt, more states to follow suit

Jawaharlal Nehru University has received a Rs 10 crore Corpus from the Tamil Nadu government to set up a Tamil chair at its new school of Indian languages, and it is expecting a similar contribution from four other state governments.

The School of Indian Languages, Culture and Literature the university is setting up is aimed to have special centers for the language, literature, culture and history of states which give it a Corpus to set up their chairs.

“The first state to give us Rs 10 crore is the state of Tamil Nadu. On the 15th, we are having the higher education Ministers of Maharashtra and Assam who will be here. Assam wants to set up the Shankardeva Chair for which they will give us a Corpus of Rs 10 crore. Maharashtra will also give Rs 10 crore but they are yet to decide the name,” said Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

The two other states which have promised contributions are Odisha and Karnataka.

“This will bring in a corpus of Rs 50 crore to the university. As per the state government’s instructions, whether they want Assistant Professors or the chair professor, how they would like us to run it. The selection will be done both by JNU and a nominee of the state government. We are now running certificate courses but we would also like to launch master programs showcasing literature, culture and history,” she said.

To raise funds for the university, she said the university would also like to introduce short-term certificate courses for those trying to learn these languages.

Another way the university is trying to raise funds is through private philanthropists and alumni by setting up a link on its website through which contributions can be made directly to the university’s Corpus account.

“We are putting a direct link to the SBI account which will be a Corpus account. My idea of ​​a Corpus is no Vice-Chancellor or anybody can touch the corpus, we can only use the interest from it so that JNU will not fall short. You know we have a Rs 130 crore deficit which was given to me. I hope to leave JNU with a 500-crore annual corpus. We currently have Rs 53 crore… We have already started the process with SBI of creating a separate Corpus account, we will be passing it to the next executive council. Alumni are willing to donate, but they want to be sure that the university is receiving it,” she said.

It is also taking proposals from donors to directly build some of the university’s requirements and give it to them.