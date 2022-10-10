For Indiana Kelley & Major League Soccer, The Goal Is Helping Players Off The Soccer Pitch

The Kelley School of Business at Indiana University is partnering with the Major League Soccer Players Association to encourage current and former players to get an MBA. The program is modeled on the school’s long-running program with the National Football League Players Association. MLS photo

Indiana University Kelley School of Business has a goal: to help current and former Major League Soccer players prepare for a future off the field.

In a program similar to the school’s eight-year partnership with the NFL Players Association, the B-school is teaming up with the MLS Players Association to provide Athletes with an opportunity to earn an MBA. The Kelley School will offer MLS players an entirely online education in a flexible format — meaning current players won’t have to choose between school and athletics because they can build their education around their soccer schedule, and former players will have a unique opportunity to further both their personal and professional skills to thrive in the business world.

“It’s wonderful to see these partnerships made available,” says Glyn Milburn, a 2022 Kelley grad and former NFL running back for the Denver Broncos. “Pro Athletes have years of training in discipline, leadership and many of the soft skills necessary to succeed in the corporate world.”

“I’m excited to have a tangible, practical resource to provide players — especially one that’s at the caliber of IU Kelley,” adds Connor Ford, MLSPA’s director of player programs.

HELPING MLS PLAYERS FIND SUCCESS OFF THE FIELD

Connor Ford: “The online MBA helps to make players more qualified candidates and puts the framework around the skills that they develop during their professional Athletic careers.” Courtesy photo

Ford previously worked at the NFL Players Association, where he witnessed firsthand the impact the partnership had on its players.

After transitioning to a role with the MLSPA, he noticed that its players were increasingly expressing interest about Pursuing grad school. Ford realized that a partnership similar to that between the NFLPA and IU Kelley would be of benefit. He believes that encouraging MLS players to harness opportunities to develop off the field ensures that when their career transition eventually comes, they’re better equipped with the necessary skills to make those moves.

Upon reaching out to IU Kelley late spring 2022 about creating a partnership with the MLSPA, the agreement “happened quickly,” according to Richard Magjuka, IU Kelley’s Faculty chair of executive degree programs and the Fred G. Steingraber Chair in distributed education. “It’s exciting to think that we now have two major sports leagues associated with our program,” Magjuka says.

The first intake of MLS players will occur in the winter 2022 quarter, beginning in November.

MAXIMIZING TIME FOR ‘OFF-FIELD DEVELOPMENT’

According to Ford, MLS players are beginning to explore “off-field development” earlier on in their Athletic careers; since they’re done training each day in the early to mid-afternoon, many have extra time to fill. “A lot of players are looking to maximize that time,” he says.

While some explore grad school early on, others look at opportunities towards the end of their Careers when they’re thinking about what they want to do next. “A lot of our players end up in league management,” Ford continues.

“The online MBA helps to make players more qualified candidates and puts the framework around the skills that they develop during their professional Athletic careers.”

A DIVERSE STUDENT EXPERIENCE

Richard Magjuka, IU Kelley’s Faculty chair of executive degree programs: “We don’t have a customized program for NFL or MLS players, but what we do is provide a flexible format for them to pursue a rigorous, standard MBA online.” IU’s photo

IU Kelley’s online MBA isn’t only catered to professional athletes; According to Magjuka, the program draws up to 600 people at once — from all different backgrounds. He believes that integrating the players with the rest of the students adds to rich classroom discussion and enhanced learning — and this excites him most about the new partnership. “We treat our players the same way we treat everyone else,” says Magjuka. “We don’t have a customized program for NFL or MLS players, but what we do is provide a flexible format for them to pursue a rigorous, standard MBA online.”

For the MLSPA, the diversity of the student body is of great value. “Kelley doesn’t shy away from exposing players to the rigors of the program,” says Ford. “It’s not designed specifically for athletes. Players are able to network with people from different backgrounds.”

Tim Parker, defender for Houston Dynamo FC, will begin his IU Kelley MBA in spring 2023. The diversity that IU Kelley provides in the Classroom was crucial to his choice to enroll in the MBA; upon hearing about the partnership between IU Kelley and the MLSPA, Parker became excited — Mostly about the opportunities the program would provide to network with people and help him to determine his direction following his soccer career. “Getting to know new people outside of the soccer world is something that I really enjoy,” says Parker. “I think getting my MBA and opening up different doors will help me. I’m actually looking forward to going back to school and being in the Classroom environment again.”

Indiana Kelley is teaming up with the MLS Players Association to provide Athletes with an opportunity to earn an MBA. The Kelley School will offer MLS players an entirely online education in a flexible format. MLS photo

A STUDY PLAN THAT CAN BE INTERRUPTED & RESTARTED

Since the players’ first priority is their soccer schedule and performance on the field, the flexibility of IU Kelley’s online MBA is crucial. “The logistical and geographical challenges are real and prevent many of us the opportunity to participate in a full-time program,” says Milburn.

The program runs on a quarter system, which allows players to “chip away at their degree,” according to Ford, and fit it in around their athletic schedule. Plus, its online format means they don’t have to travel and they have up to five years to complete it.

While the program has a core curriculum, it is offered each quarter. “This means that if they sit out at all due to playing demands, they won’t be behind for the rest of the year,” says Magjuka.

In the past, NFL players have completed their degrees in 10 or 11 quarters, whereas other students completed them in eight or nine. Magjuka presumes that MLS players will complete it in a similar timeframe. “We recognize the players’ needs for flexibility in terms of their academic quarters,” says Magjuka. “There will be busy times where players might not take any courses from us, so we’ve designed a plan of study that’s easily interrupted and then restarted.”

When it comes to Parker balancing his upcoming school schedule with soccer, he says he plans on taking two classes per quarter, which he’ll focus on after his morning training. “I’m in a good time of my life to get it started,” he explains. “I’ll be getting married this off-season, but I don’t have to worry about any kids for a little while. That’s one of the main reasons I wanted to start it now.”

GLYN MILBURN: ‘PRO ATHLETES OFTEN START POST-ATHLETIC CAREERS MUCH LATER’

Todd McMillon: “”It was great to see how other NFL players were as motivated each quarter.” Courtesy photo

When Glyn Milburn heard about the partnership between the NFLPA and IU Kelley, he’d been retired from the NFL for more than a decade. Despite no longer being in the NFL, he still desired a program which offered flexibility as he built his post-football career. “Pro Athletes often start post-athletic careers much later than their non-professional athlete counterparts,” says Milburn.

He chose to study at IU Kelley due to its online format and reputation for being one of the Top 25 Graduate business schools. According to him, his MBA gave him broad exposure to several personal and professional development skills ranging from management, strategy and leadership to finance, information technology and law.

“It was great to see how other NFL players were as motivated each quarter and excited about learning and the material as other students,” he says.

TODD ​​McMILLON: ‘MY KIDS GOT TO SEE ME GO BACK TO SCHOOL’

Todd McMillon, a former cornerback for the Chicago Bears, studied alongside Milburn and also graduated in 2022. “It was fulfilling to go through the program knowing we both worked hard and became more confident and competent business professionals throughout the process,” says Milburn.

McMillon always wanted to get a Graduate degree; both of his parents had Master’s degrees, and he’d grown up striving for one, too. “It was always in the back of my mind that if I got the opportunity to go back to school, I would,” he shares.

McMillon describes the IU Kelley MBA as an “invaluable” experience. “My kids got to see me go back to school,” he says, proudly. “And they got to see that it’s never too late to go back to school.”

Aside from the fact that the school was partnered with the NFLPA, when researching different MBAs, like Milburn, the fact that IU Kelley’s MBA was one of the top online programs in the country helped him to make his choice. “For many people who play sports, they miss the development stage of being an entrepreneur and learning the skills that non-athletes learn,” says McMillon. “For us to be able to play ball and then attend school is an incredible opportunity.”

MLS ADMISSIONS

Ford says the MLSPA has begun doing outreach in order to encourage players to pursue an online degree. “Soon, we’ll start to see a big uptake in players reaching out and getting plugged in,” he says.

Magjuka says that they’re encouraging enrollment to happen naturally. “We’ll find out in a year or two if we’re going to have the same level of participation or not as our NFLPA partnership,” adds Magjuka.

“I have no doubt that the MLS players who join our program will provide diverse opinions and perspectives. It’s good for everyone, as it aids in learning.”

