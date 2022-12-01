For Eagles’ Gadsoni Abel, soccer and service go hand in hand

When the UMW men’s soccer team takes the field for the NCAA Division III Final Four game Tomorrow – Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 – senior midfielder Gadsoni Abel knows fans will see something special.

Senior midfielder Gadsoni Abel brings optimism and perseverance to the Eagles men’s soccer team.

The Mary Washington players understand exactly what Coach Jason Kilby wants from them, Abel said, and what they want from each other.

“There’s no better feeling than having the coach’s vision carried out and the team’s vision carried out,” he said. “We get it. Now let’s have fun with it.”

That optimistic spirit has seen Gadsoni through a lifetime of perseverance – beginning with boyhood days playing soccer in a Tanzanian refugee camp where his family lived after fleeing ethnic strife in their native Burundi. They arrived in the Fredericksburg area in 2008 and found a warm and welcoming community thanks largely to the Fredericksburg Baptist Church.

Church members supplied their basic needs with a vibrant faith community for parents Ndayihaya Abel and Ciza Estherine Abel. For Gadsoni and his brothers, there was academic support as well.

The third of six boys in the family, Gadsoni applied himself to extra homework, summer school, prayer and, of course, soccer. Older Brothers Alexander Abel and Nehemia Abel ’20 set an example both scholastically and personally.

UMW’s Gadsoni Abel takes action on the pitch as Mary Washington’s men’s soccer team beats Ohio Wesleyan in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Photo by Tom Rothenberg.

Both are completing Graduate degrees now – Nehemia at Georgetown University, where he studies on a Payne Fellowship after earning a degree in marketing from UMW. The two oldest Abel Brothers also founded an organization that provides academic and personal support for Burundian youth in the Fredericksburg area, and Gadsoni also volunteers with the group, called Ubumwe.

“I saw my brothers’ accomplishments and thought, ‘If they can do it, I can do it,'” Gadsoni said. His three Younger Brothers are also following that path: Godfrey is a student and soccer player at Christopher Newport University, Yahaya is in high school and Larry is in middle school.

Although big brother Nehemia chose UMW for his undergraduate studies, there was no family pressure on Gadsoni to come here. In fact, he considered several Division I Colleges whose Recruiters were impressed by his academic drive and soccer prowess at Massaponax High School in Spotsylvania County.

The UMW men’s soccer team poses at its recent game against Ohio Wesleyan. Having advanced to the NCAA semifinals for the second time in the team’s history, the Eagles are the only public university and Virginia team still standing in the Final Four. Photo by Tom Rothenberg.

But he said the culture of the Eagles team – its principles of inclusion for all players and service in the community – fit his commitment to servant leadership. Team members regularly volunteer to prepare meals for Micah Ministries, a downtown Fredericksburg organization supporting the homeless.

“Everybody has a voice, on and off the field,” Gadsoni said of his team. They encourage one another academically as well, and Gadsoni is on track to graduate in spring 2023 with a degree in business and an eventual goal of starting a company specializing in East African coffee.

The Eagles ended the regular season nationally ranked, won the Coast-to-Coast conference Championship to get an automatic NCAA tournament bid, then racked up three wins and a tie (advancing on penalty kicks) en route to tomorrow’s game against Williams College. It’s being played at 4 pm in Salem, Virginia, but fans can also gather at game time at The Underground on campus for a watch party.

It’s only the second time in 25 years that UMW men’s soccer has advanced to the NCAA semifinals. Gadsoni said the team has the chemistry and camaraderie to meet the challenge.

“Our mentality is one of the best I’ve ever seen of any team,” he said. “To be honest, the only outcome I see is winning the whole thing.”

