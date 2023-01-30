FOR DES: Ex-Red Bulls GK Coach McAleenan inducted into Connecticut Soccer Hall

Des McAleenan was the MetroStars-Red Bulls goalkeeper coach for nine years.

Des McAleenan was inducted posthumously into the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Inductions were held at the organization’s annual dinner at the Doubletree Hotel in Bristol, Conn.

Eight other individuals were inducted – Davie Caetano, Kerry Connors, John Inho, Kia McNeill, Steve Stokoe, Pierre Vendetti, John Anthony Vinci and Bob Wasserman.

McAleenan, who mentored four US international goalkeepers on the MetroStars and Red Bulls during a nine-year tenure with the Major League Soccer team, passed away in February 2021. He was 53.

McAleenan was an Assistant Coach with the MLS club from 2002 through Feb. 28, 2011, when he was fired by management. A nine-year run for any coach, head or assistant, is rare these days. They worked with Tony Meola, Tim Howard, Jonny Walker and Zach Wells, who competed for the US men’s national team.

On Saturday, Feb. 25: the second annual Dessie McAleena 5-a-side tournament will be held at Oakwood Indoor Center in Oakwood, Conn. at 7 pm Those competitions will be followed by a fundraising celebration in McAleenan’s Honor at the Irish American Home in Glastonbury, Conn. from 9 pm-midnightTues