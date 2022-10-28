For Dancers Performing in museums, first rule is: Don’t bump into art

Comment on this story Comment

It’s a Sunday evening, an hour before closing, and people are still lingering at the National Portrait Gallery. But they’ve migrated away from the art on the walls. Instead, some 300 visitors fill the adjoining courtyard, where the gallery’s Resident choreographer, Dana Tai Soon Burgess, is presenting his new dance, titled “Surroundings: A Tribute to Maya Lin.” Soft evening light filters through the glass ceiling. In beautifully draped and billowy costumes, eight Dancers evoke mysterious relationships and fragmented emotional states, accompanied by Musicians including a soprano, tenor, pianist and cellist. (The performance repeats Oct. 30.)

This handsomely produced — and free — performance by the Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company is part of the gallery’s effort to fund new art and engage with its visitors. Perhaps the dance will even inspire a deeper understanding of the gallery’s exhibit “One Life: Maya Lin,” a collection of Sketches and Photographs of works by the sculptor and architect, which opened last month.

A dance Residency is a relatively avant-garde move for an art museum. Their Residencies tend to go to visual artists, who are typically invited to create objects on-site — collages, carvings, blown glass, etc. — and share them with museum visitors. Now imagine using museum spaces as dance workshops and, literally, pop-up theaters, where performers might jump, leap or spin (carefully) in view of priceless paintings, artifacts and sculptures.

Burgess was named to the National Portrait Gallery in 2016, becoming the first choreographer in residence at any Smithsonian museum. The following year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York selected Andrea Miller, director of Gallim Dance, as the first choreographer chosen to be one of its artists in residence.

With choreographers in residence, “we’re building a body of work that has strength and relevance and stands on its own and belongs at the Met,” said Limor Tomer, the Met’s general manager of live arts.

When Tomer approached Miller with the possibility of a residency, the museum had just opened the Met Breuer, a space dedicated to modern and contemporary art. (It closed in 2020.)

“What would it mean to have dance in a gallery behave like works of art in a gallery?” Tomer said. “You don’t go to a museum and say, ‘What time is the Goya on?’ You don’t have to identify yourself as someone who seeks out modern dance. You just walk into the Met and you encounter moving bodies.”

A great deal of planning and preparation goes into how, when and where those bodies will move, however. Burgess discovered that the first step to his museum success was learning how to gracefully adjust to the sudden appearance of, say, a free-standing sculpture in the space he’d been eyeing as a showcase for his dancers.

“Basic things like understanding the security needs of the artwork” were crucial, Burgess said. “And the limitations of different spaces and the timing of when you can perform there because of security.

“Say we’re doing an open rehearsal in a certain room, is it a danceable safe space? And in the planning a year from now, there might be four étagères added that go in the center of the room — how do we address them? Can we go around them or avoid them or engage with them?”

A few years ago, Burgess was planning an open rehearsal in response to the exhibition “One Life: Sylvia Plath” and had picked out one of the galleries. Then museum officials decided to install a soundscape to accompany the photos and other works.

The sound wasn’t simply piped in, Burgess said, chuckling. “They added these large glass bells in the room.”

It’s not unusual for museums to present dance and performance-art productions in their theater spaces or as site-specific experiences. Some museums also fund the creation of choreographic works.

A formal residency, though, is quite different: It’s generally a long-term appointment so that the choreographer can develop several dances, linked in some way to the exhibitions.

Other art collections have seen the value of dance Residencies as a way to energize otherwise quiet and static spaces and to encourage fresh insights. During his year at Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Resident artist Peter DiMuro created a dancer-led tour of the museum, based on movement studies inspired by the collection’s paintings, sculptures and other works. South Korean performers Salang Yang and Hyein Kang, known as the dance duo All Ready, have also served as Gardner’s Resident artists.

Indian Classical dancer Bijayini Satpathy, a renowned specialist in Odissi dance, was the Met’s artist in residence for the 2021-2022 season.

Residencies such as these, with their gifts of time, space and inspiration on every wall, can be transformational for artists of any stripe, but especially for contemporary dancers, who often don’t have consistent access to such luxuries. Next year, Burgess will move on from the National Portrait Gallery; he’s been offered residencies at other museums, although he wasn’t at Liberty to name them yet as they haven’t finalized their announcements. He said his seven years at the Portrait Gallery were critical to his artistic work, and he’s relished Collaborating with historians, curators and staff members “to learn Deeply about the collections.”