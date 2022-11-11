For Camp of Champions, inspiring kids is only a soccer ball away

For Camp of Champions, inspiring kids is only a soccer ball away

Kick it. Bump it. Catch it. Those are a few things you can do with a soccer ball, but one of the most interesting things Tim Ingram realized he could do with it was motivate elementary, middle and high school students to improve their grades and boost their self-esteem.

Enter Camp of Champions. Ingram is the president and director of the innovative nonprofit, which began in 2007 when he introduced the potential soccer Clinic to the principal of Desert Hot Springs Elementary School, the school his two sons attended. Initially, he was told about 10 students would participate.

Six weeks later, things took off. The principal informed him that nearly 80 students lifted their overall grades from below the state level because they wanted to attend the sports camp.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button