For Alabama Basketball, It’s About The “Others”

As Alabama basketball prepares for its home game against LSU, a lot of eyes will be on each team’s top guys.

For Alabama, the stars of the team are the 6-foot-9 wing Brandon Miller, who leads the SEC in scoring with a Stellar shooting stroke, and Mark Sears, the second-leading scorer for the Crimson Tide who has recently proven his value as a defender, averaging four steals a game since SEC play started.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button