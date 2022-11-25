FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes Are Less Than $100 This Black Friday

Not all Black Friday golf deals are created equal. It’s rare to find such a great product – with so much availability – in the holiday sales. The FootJoy Pro SL is one of the most iconic shoe franchises ever made. Since it was first launched in 2016, it has become one of the most popular golf shoes for Tour players and amateurs alike thanks to its sleek looks and excellent performance. Aesthetically, it’s not all that different from the most recent Pro SL 2022, and the outsole between the two is almost identical.

The Pro SL 2020 still has one of the best spikeless outsoles on the market too, offering excellent grip on multiple conditions, making it a shoe that can be worn all year round. Not only is this a fantastic deal on one of the best golf shoes of the last few years, but it is available in no less than seven different colorways with plenty of sizes available.

(Image credit: Future)

In our review, our Technical Editor Joel Tadman was very impressed. “The extra Perimeter stability is immediately obvious. You can feel it when you swing, but also see it thanks to the new shape of the Infinity outsole, which is more noticeable in the heel area. The grip is excellent thanks to the extra contact points with the ground, even in wet conditions you can go after your drives with no fear of Slipping or excess movement.”

