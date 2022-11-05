Foothills State of the Arts: David Arkenstone, ‘Steel Magnolias’ and ‘Honk!’

Arkenstone performs at Center Stage

Five-time Grammy nominee David Arkenstone will perform “A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone and Friends” at 7 pm Dec. 8 at Center Stage in Evergreen.

Instrumentalist Arkenstone is returning to Colorado after a decade, and the concert will be filled with holiday music and some of his chart-topping favorites reimagined and performed in new arrangements.

Arkenstone’s music is often influenced by nature, Native American traditions, Celtic dance, medieval folklore and the realm of JRR Tolkien’s Middle Earth.

General-admission tickets are $35, and VIP tickets that include a post-show meet-and-greet and a CD are $55. Tickets are available at davidarkenstone.com/events-bandsintown.

“Steel Magnolias” at CHS

Truvy’s beauty shop is coming alive at Conifer High School as the theater department performs “Steel Magnolias.”

Similar to the 1989 movie of the same name, the play allows the student actors to get back to the roots of theater, according to EP Archer, CHS’ director of performing arts.

“The shows we did during COVID were funny and silly and parodies,” Archer said. “With ‘Steel Magnolias,’ we can get into all the different layers of acting. We all have gone through so much, so to go deep in this type of story is really important.”

Archer called the play a chance for a small group of CHS’ tight-knit actors — eight total — to do something challenging and create an amazing show. The play is more dramatic and less Hollywood, Archer added.

The cast consists of Fiona Matschullat, Lydia Daniels, Hannah Boeding, Dallas Maxey, Liberty Godwin, Maggie Sullivan, Gabie Bartlett and Leon Cutlan.

Amanda Dougherty, who has worked in theater for 20 years, is directing the play.

Shows are at 7 pm Nov. 11 and 12, and at 2 pm Nov. 12 and 13 in the high school cafeteria. Tickets are $12 for students and seniors and $20 for adults. Buy tickets at our.show/steelchs.

MYM performs “Honk!”

Third through fifth graders at Mountain Youth Musicals are having a honkin’ good time this fall as they prepare to perform “Honk!”

The show, based on Hans Christian Andersen’s “Ugly Duckling,” is very corny in a good way, according to director Gretchen Moritz. It has a lot of fun roles and music for students, especially for those who are new to acting.

Moritz said one of her favorite songs in the show is “Different,” about how the ugly duckling looks different and is shunned by other animals, but then grows into a swan, and others realize that different can be good. It’s a story about acceptance.

Performances are at 6:30 pm Nov. 17 and 18 at Center Stage in Evergreen, and tickets costing $15 can be purchased at www.mymusicals.org/3rd-5th-musical.