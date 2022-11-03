Foothills Council names girls’ soccer all-stars

Several area players were among those selected to the recently announced Foothills Council girls’ soccer all-star team.

Broadalbin-Perth had senior defender Jules Huckans, sophomore forward Jillian Sassanella and junior forward Alex Brown named to the first team. Amsterdam senior midfielder Nikki Turney also earned first-team honors.

Broadalbin-Perth sophomore forward Mianna Barboza, junior keeper Mairead Marsden, freshman forward Chase Tyler, freshman forward Olivia Rogers were all named to the second team, along with Amsterdam senior defender Madison Turney.

Gloversville junior midfielder Alexandra Albanese, Amsterdam senior forward Madison Cebula, Amsterdam junior midfielder Julia Dion, Broadalbin-Perth freshman midfielder Aubrey Fisher, Johnstown junior forward Chelsea Johnson, Johnstown senior defender Olivia Kilmer, Amsterdam junior forward Madisyn Meca, Gloversville junior defender Anna Murphy and Amsterdam senior forward Anne Stanavich all were named Honorable mention.

Queensbury junior forward Bayley Duffy was named the league’s Player of the Year and a first-team all-star, while Glens Falls’ Tom Barrows was named Coach of the Year.

Queensbury also had senior midfielder Aislynn Dixon, senior defender Grace Riley and senior forward Ava Stewart named first-team all-stars.

Also earning first-team honors were Glens Falls senior midfielder Clara Avery, Scotia-Glenville junior midfielder Lily Dempsey, South Glens Falls senior forward Ashlyn Fish, South Glens Falls junior keeper Elena Kennedy, Schuylerville senior forward Macey Koval and Schuylerville senior midfielder Alayna Wian.

Queensbury had freshman midfielder Mia Afsar-Keshmiri and senior forward Meredith Montgomery selected to the second team.

Schuylerville senior defender Gabriella Everleth, junior defender Alex Frydel and junior defender Keira Rogan also earned second-team honors.

Rounding out the second-team selections were Scotia-Glenville junior midfielder Ella Drake, Hudson Falls junior midfielder Arionna Harrington, South Glens Falls junior midfielder Rachel Jorgensen, Glens Falls senior defender Amanda Maurer and Glens Falls sophomore Parker Welch.

Scotia-Glenville had senior keeper Kortney Clark, sophomore defender Alice Nichter, senior defender Maggie Obman named Honorable mention, while Queensbury sophomore keeper Shea Canavan and sophomore defender Kayla Zehr also earned honorable-mention status.

Schuylerville junior defender Sophie Bodnar and senior forward Alexis Hewitt were named Honorable mention, along with South Glens Falls sophomore defender Addisyn Buckley, senior forward Grace Hughes.

Rounding out the honorable-mention selections were Hudson Falls senior defender Marissa Jarvis, Glens Falls senior midfielder Ava Pirozzolo and Glens Falls keeper Sarah Wolfstich.

2022 Foothills Council Girls’ Soccer All-Stars

Player of the Year: Bayley Duffy (Queensbury).

Coach of the Year: Tom Barrows (Glens Falls).

First Team

Forwards: Alex Brown (Broadalbin-Perth), Jillian Sassanella (Broadalbin-Perth), Ava Stewart (Queensbury), Ashlyn Fish (South Glens Falls), Macey Koval (Schuylerville).

Midfielders: Nikki Turney (Amsterdam), Aislynn Dixson (Queensbury), Bayley Duffy (Queensbury), Clara Avery (Glens Falls), Lily Dempsey (Scotia-Glenville), Alayna Wian (Schuylerville).

Defenders: Jules Huckans (Broadalbin-Perth), Grace Riley (Queensbury).

Goalkeeper: Elena Kennedy (South Glens Falls).

Second Team

Forwards: Mianna Barboza (Broadalbin-Perth), Meredith Montgomery (Queensbury), Chase Tyler (Broadalbin-Perth), Olivia Rogers (Broadalbin-Perth), Parker Welch (Glens Falls).

Midfielders: Mia Afsar-Keshmiri (Queensbury), Ella Drake (Scotia-Glenville), Arionna Harrington (Hudson Falls), Rachel Jorgensen (South Glens Falls).

Defenders: Gabriella Everleth (Schuylerville), Alex Frydel (Schuylerville), Amanda Maurer (Glens Falls), Keira Rogan (Schuylerville), Madison Turrney (Amsterdam).

Goalkeeper: Mairead Marsden (Broadalbin-Perth).

Honorable Mention

Forwards: Madison Cebula (Amsterdam), Chelsea Johnson (Johnstown), Madisyn Meca (Amsterdam), Anne Stanavich (Amsterdam), Alexis Hewitt (Schuylerville), Grace Hughes (South Glens Falls).

Midfielders: Alexandra Albanese (Gloversville), Julia Dion (Amsterdam), Aubrey Fisher (Broadalbin-Perth), Ava Pirozzolo (Glens Falls).

Defenders: Olivia Kilmer (Johnstown), Anna Murphy (Gloversville), Alice Nichter (Scotia-Glenville), Maggie Obman (Scotia-Glenville), Kayla Zehr (Queensbury), Sophie Bodnar (Schuylerville), Addisyn Buckley (South Glens Falls), Marissa Jarvis (Hudson Falls).

Goalkeepers: Shea Canavan (Queensbury), Kortney Clark (Scotia-Glenville), Sarah Wolfstich (Glens Falls).