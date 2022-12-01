Foothill League announces girls’ volleyball All-League selections

The Foothill League recently announced its 2022 All-League selections for girls’ volleyball. The CIF Champion Centurions are well-represented on the list with standouts from every Foothill League team earning honors:

• Player of the Year – Milani Lee (S) Senior, Saugus

First Team

• Leyla Tejeda (OH) Sophomore, Canyon

• Madison Maxwell (OPP) Junior, Hart

• Morgan Dumlao (S) Junior, Hart

• Taylor Treahy (OPP) Junior, Saugus

• Gabriella Cascione (L) Sophomore, Saugus

• Brooke Tynon (S) Senior, Valencia

• Brooklyn Cohen (MB) Senior, Valencia

• Victoria Davis (MB) Senior, West Ranch

Brooklyn Cohen (2) of Valencia puts a shot over the net against Westridge High Defenders at Valencia High School on Thursday, 102022. Dan Watson/The Signal

Second Team

• Theone Nguyen (L) Sophomore, Canyon

• Alexis Holloway (L) Junior, Hart

• Maiah Jiz (OH) Junior, Hart

• Shelby Scott (MB) Senior, Saugus

• Morgan Guardado (OH) Sophomore, Saugus

• Hailey McKell (OH) Senior, Valencia

• Tara Gaspar (OH) Senior, Valencia

• Kennedy Osunsanmi (OPP) Junior, West Ranch

Alexis Holloway (99) returns a serve by Golden Valley at Hart High School on Tuesday, 092022. Dan Watson/The Signal

Honorable Mention

• Alaina Vargas (S) Senior, Canyon

• Peyton Schneider (OH) Senior, Castaic

• Megan Moreno (MB) Junior, Golden Valley

• Martina Neveleff (MB) Sophomore, Hart

• Leila Ballard (OH) Sophomore, Saugus

• Nelia Trower (MB) Senior, Valencia

• Sophia Lynch (MB) Senior, West Ranch