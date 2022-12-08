Football’s Truman Jones Invited to Play in 2023 Hula Bowl

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University senior defensive lineman Truman Jones has earned an invitation to play in the 2023 Hula Bowl – the nation’s premier college football all-star game – in Orlando, Florida on January 14, 2023.

A Bushnell Cup finalist for the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year award, Jones gained First Team All-Ivy unanimously and captured the Bulger Lowe Award given to the New England Defensive Player of the Year this past fall. A New England Football Writers All-New England Team pick, he led the Ivy league in tackles for loss (13.0) and ranked third in sacks (6.0). In the NCAA FCS rankings, they stood fourth in blocked kicks (three), 23rd in tackles for loss per game, and 41St in sacks per game. Jones totaled 40 tackles and six quarterback hurries in 2023.

A Biomedical engineering concentrator with plans to attend medical school following his playing career, Jones gained Academic All-Ivy, College Sports Communicators Academic All-District, and William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist Accolades this past season.

The Hula Bowl is the nation’s premier college football all-star game. The Hula Bowl is an event where all NFL, XFL, USFL, and CFL teams will be represented by top Scout players during Hula Bowl week.

Approximately 100 of the top senior Athletes will be selected to play at the Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida at UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium. This is the ideal venue to showcase their talent against the best the game has to offer. The bowl’s players come in from across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan.?