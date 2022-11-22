Football’s Truman Jones Captures Bulger Lowe Award from Gridiron Club

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University football senior defensive lineman Truman Jones has captured the Bulger Lowe Award, given to the best Offensive and defensive players in New England in the NCAA FBS and FCS subdivisions, the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston announced on Monday morning.

A native of Atlanta, Ga., Jones served the Crimson as a Captain during the 2022 season, leading the Ivy League in tackles for loss (13.0) and ranking third in the conference in sacks (6.0). Jones ranked fourth in the NCAA this past season in blocked kicks (three), while totaling 40 tackles and six quarterback hurries.

The Bulger Lowe is the nation’s second-oldest nationally recognized college football award, after the Heisman Trophy.

The Gridiron Club will hold its Banquet at the club’s annual Bob Whelan College Night on December 19 at the Burlington Marriott Hotel.

Bulger Lowe Award (Best FBS/FCS Player)

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Truman Jones Harvard

Swede Nelson Award (For Sportsmanship, Academics, and Athletics)

Vinny DePalma, Boston College

Tony Hooks, Bates

Joe Zabilski Award (Top Division II/III Players)

Dante Aviles-Santos, UMass Dartmouth

Nick Helbig, Wesleyan

Head Coach of the Year

Bob Chesney, Holy Cross

Jeff Devaney, Trinity

Assistant Coach of the Year

Mike Gennetti, Merrimack

Matt Popino, Endicott

Joseph McKenney Award (Top Collegiate Official)

Bill O’Brien

John Baronian Award (Lifetime Contribution)

Richard T. Lawrence

About the Gridiron Club, “Keepers of the Flame”

Founded in 1932, the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston (https://gridclubboston.com) promotes the game of football at all levels and nurtures the ideals of citizenship, sportsmanship, leadership, and athletic and academic achievement. A registered 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation, the Gridiron Club is supported by membership dues, philanthropic contributions, and proceeds from its annual dinners. The Club honors exemplary players, coaches and officials at all levels of the sport and supports worthy charitable causes, especially those that assist children.