Football’s Truman Jones Captures Bulger Lowe Award from Gridiron Club
Dylan Goodman
Football
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University football senior defensive lineman Truman Jones has captured the Bulger Lowe Award, given to the best Offensive and defensive players in New England in the NCAA FBS and FCS subdivisions, the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston announced on Monday morning.
A native of Atlanta, Ga., Jones served the Crimson as a Captain during the 2022 season, leading the Ivy League in tackles for loss (13.0) and ranking third in the conference in sacks (6.0). Jones ranked fourth in the NCAA this past season in blocked kicks (three), while totaling 40 tackles and six quarterback hurries.
The Bulger Lowe is the nation’s second-oldest nationally recognized college football award, after the Heisman Trophy.
The Gridiron Club will hold its Banquet at the club’s annual Bob Whelan College Night on December 19 at the Burlington Marriott Hotel.
Bulger Lowe Award (Best FBS/FCS Player)
Zay Flowers, Boston College
Truman JonesHarvard
Swede Nelson Award (For Sportsmanship, Academics, and Athletics)
Vinny DePalma, Boston College
Tony Hooks, Bates
Joe Zabilski Award (Top Division II/III Players)
Dante Aviles-Santos, UMass Dartmouth
Nick Helbig, Wesleyan
Head Coach of the Year
Bob Chesney, Holy Cross
Jeff Devaney, Trinity
Assistant Coach of the Year
Mike Gennetti, Merrimack
Matt Popino, Endicott
Joseph McKenney Award (Top Collegiate Official)
Bill O’Brien
John Baronian Award (Lifetime Contribution)
Richard T. Lawrence
About the Gridiron Club, “Keepers of the Flame”
Founded in 1932, the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston (https://gridclubboston.com) promotes the game of football at all levels and nurtures the ideals of citizenship, sportsmanship, leadership, and athletic and academic achievement. A registered 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation, the Gridiron Club is supported by membership dues, philanthropic contributions, and proceeds from its annual dinners. The Club honors exemplary players, coaches and officials at all levels of the sport and supports worthy charitable causes, especially those that assist children.