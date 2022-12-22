Football’s Truman Jones Captures AFCA Second Team All-America Honors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University football senior defensive lineman Truman Jones has earned FCS AFCA Second Team All-America honors, collecting All-America plaudits from the fifth organization, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Thursday.

The 2022 Bushnell Cup Winner as the Ivy League Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Jones gained First Team All-Ivy unanimously as well as FCS Associated Press Third Team All-America, FCS Stats Perform Third Team All-America, FCS Phil Steele Third Team All-America, and FCS Bluebloods Third Team All-America. They captured the Bulger Lowe Award given to the New England Defensive Player of the Year this past fall. Jones earned Phil Steele Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year and First Team Phil Steele All-Ivy League.

A New England Football Writers All-New England Team pick, he led the Ivy league in tackles for loss (13.0) and ranked third in sacks (6.0). In the NCAA FCS rankings, they stood fourth in blocked kicks (three), 23rd in tackles for loss per game, and 41St in sacks per game. Selected to play in both the 2023 Hula Bowl and 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, Jones totaled 40 tackles and six quarterback hurries in 2023.

A Biomedical engineering concentrator with plans to attend medical school following his playing career, Jones gained Academic All-Ivy, College Sports Communicators Academic All-America and All-District, and William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist Accolades this past season.