Football’s Lowell Patron Heading to Podium All-Star Bowl

Wheeling, W.Va. – With the college Bowl season coming near an end in Division I, the postseason All-Star Bowl games are coming in full force. Wheeling University Football wide receiver Lowell Patron continues his Bowl season with an invite to the Podyum All-Star Bowl, running January 5th – 8th in Miami Beach, Florida. It is the third Bowl game that Patron has been invited to this off-season as he continues his path towards Pursuing a professional football career.

Patron’s off-season has been pretty busy after he had a career-year in the Gridiron for the Cardinals. Patron started his off-season with an invitation to the FCS National Bowl, Hosted in Daytona Beach, Florida. Patron joined teammates Jason Simon and Brandon Muñoz at that event, which spanned three days in the Sunshine state. Patron made Appearances on three different Offensive series in the game but did not record a catch on the afternoon. Still, Patron said it was a cool experience and a great chance to perform in front of professional scouts. Later this month, Patron will be participating in the FBS All-America Tropical Bowl in Orlando, Florida along with his teammates Simon and Muñoz.

The 2022 season was a career year for Patron as he finished as the team’s top receiving target for the season and earned Second Team All-MEC honors for the first time in his career. Patron was the team’s top target during the season with 56 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns, setting career Highs in all three categories He tied for the team lead with the six receiving touchdowns while recording the first two multi-receiving touchdown games of his career . One of his biggest performances of the season came against Fairmont State in the regular season finale, when he caught the first score of the day and the game-tying touchdown that sent it to overtime.

Over the course of his two seasons at Wheeling University, Patron has pulled in 104 catches for 1,310 yards and nine touchdowns. Patron Ranks third all-time in receiving yards (1,310), fourth all-time in receiving touchdowns (9), and third all-time in total receptions (104). He also holds the program record for most receiving yards in a game when he pulled in 177 yards and two touchdowns against Alderson Broaddus back on September 18th, 2021. He was named to the All-MEC honorees list for the first time this season and set the new single-season receiving yards record with 726 yards. It was a capper to what was a strong two seasons in a Cardinal’s uniform for Patron as he tries to take his talents to the next level.

The 2023 Podyum All-Star Bowl will begin with three days of practice in Miami Beach, Florida, from January 5th – 7th. That will be followed by the 2023 Podyum All-Star Bowl game on Sunday, January 8th at 9:45 AM at the Abel Holtz Stadium (Flamingo Park) in Miami Beach, Florida.