Football’s Coming Home And So Are These England Golf Accessories From TaylorMade

Get ready for the 2022 World Cup in style with these excellent TaylorMade golf accessories (opens in new tab) and show your support for Gareth Southgate’s side. It may have been 30 years of hurt, but that shouldn’t stop you Sporting your colors on the course, and TaylorMade seems to certainly be getting in the swing of things. Their latest range of England branded golf products are perhaps the perfect gift (opens in new tab) for any football obsessed golfer this Christmas. From England branded golf balls to ball markers with the iconic Three Lions logo on them, football may well be coming home and these accessories might be too! Plus if you’re after more deals this Black Friday, make sure to check out our Live Black Friday Golf Deals (opens in new tab)for excellent savings on all kinds of golf equipment from the best golf clubs (opens in new tab) to best golf balls (opens in new tab).

While Southgate’s men try to get the ball into the back of the net, you can also Smash the ball down the fairways, with the excellent TaylorMade x England Distance + Golf Balls (opens in new tab). We tested (opens in new tab) them out earlier this year and its safe to say they are a class above if you’re looking for a ball that can add extra distance to your game and save a few shots off your round.

And like the Jules Rimet Trophy, you can also keep your Clubs gleaming using the excellent TaylorMade x England Tri Fold Golf Towel (opens in new tab). As any professional will tell you it is imperative to keep your Clubs clean and dry during a wet and muddy round, and the ergonomic Tri Fold towel has a large enough surface area to ensure you can keep all 14 Clubs fresh for your next shot. Did we mention it comes in an excellent England themed colourway, that has the Three Lions logo overlayed on it too? It is the perfect gift for any England fanatic!

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

Thinking about getting some protection for your club heads? Well TaylorMade has you covered this world cup season, with a superb putter head cover (opens in new tab) and a driver head cover (opens in new tab) that both feature the iconic red white and blue colours, Reminiscent of some of the best England kits of old! Plus if it starts to rain on the golf course or at a world cup fan park, you’ll be able to whip out the excellent TaylorMade Double Canopy Umbrella (opens in new tab) which is sure to keep you well protected from the elements.

TaylorMade also have a ton of excellent England stocking fillers available. Take your pre-round coin toss in style, thanks to TaylorMade’s excellent England Ball Marker (opens in new tab) that will help inspire the same confidence as one of the Three Lions on the putting greens. Plus you can also grab a deal on one of their England-themed pitch repair markers (opens in new tab) or pitch repair marker kits (opens in new tab). We have more deals on golf equipment on our Black Friday Golf Deals Live Blog (opens in new tab) all of our favorite golf deals are on offer during the festive period.