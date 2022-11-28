Football’s Borguet, Jones, Neville Earn All-New England Honors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University senior running back Aidan Borguet a senior defensive lineman Truman Jones and junior tight end Tyler Neville have all earned NEFW Division I All-New England honors, the New England Football Writers announced on Sunday.

Borguet – a unanimous First Team All-Ivy selection and a CSC Academic All-District choice – ran for 1,182 rushing yards this past season, ranking fifth all-time in Harvard single-season history and becoming just the eighth running back in program history to break the 1,000-yard plateau in a single season. For his career, he rushed for 2,429 yards, ranking eighth all-time in program history. Borguet earned a spot on the Walter Payton Award Watch List, given to the nation’s best Offensive player.

Jones – a unanimous First Team All-Ivy selection and a CSC Academic All-District choice – led the Ivy League in tackles for loss (13.0) and ranked third in the conference in sacks (6.0), while standing fourth in the NCAA this past season in blocked kicks (three). A semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to the nation’s premier football scholar-athlete, he earned the 2022 Bulger Lowe Award, given to New England’s best defensive player.

Neville – a First Team All-Ivy honoree – caught 26 passes for 302 yards and a team-high-tying four touchdowns this past fall. His 26 catches ranked second on the team while all four of his TDs came against Ivy League opponents. Neville caught at least one ball in all 10 games. He tallied a season-high five receptions vs. Princeton (season-high 78 yards) and at Penn (60 yards). A big play threat, his single-game long catch surpassed 20 yards five times.

Thirty-five all-stars representing all 16 Division I Colleges and Universities that Sponsor football in New England FBS and FCS gained selection to the 2022 New England Football Writers Association All-New England team. The team honors the best FBS and FCS players by position in New England from the 2022 season.

The players represent teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big South Conference, the Colonial Athletic Association, the Ivy League, the Northeast Conference, and the Patriot League. Additionally, players were chosen from independents Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Undefeated Holy Cross, the Patriot League champion, leads the team with seven selections. Bryant University is second with four. Both Harvard and New Hampshire have three picks, while Central Connecticut State, Dartmouth, Maine, UConn, Rhode Island, and Ivy League Champion Yale have two picks each. Additional players selected are from Boston College, Brown, Merrimack, Sacred Heart, Stonehill, and UMass.

2022 New England Division I All-New England Team

Defensive Line

Kenny Dyson, Jr., Bryant University

Truman Jones Sr., Harvard University

Dan Kuznetsov, Sr., College of the Holy Cross

Dylan Ruiz, So., University of New Hampshire

Linebacker

Joe Andreessen, Sr., Bryant University

Joe Heffernan, Sr., Dartmouth College

Jackson Mitchell*, Jr,. University of Connecticut

Chizi Umunakwe, Sr., Central Connecticut State University

Defensive Back

Quinten Arello, Sr., Dartmouth College

Devin Haskins, Sr., College of the Holy Cross

Wade Owens, Jr., Yale University

John Smith*, Sr., College of the Holy Cross

Tre Wortham, Sr., University of Connecticut

Quarterback

Matthew Sluka, Jr., College of the Holy Cross

Max Brosmer, So., University of New Hampshire

Fullback

Zavier Scott, Sr., University of Maine

Running Back

Aidan Bourget, Sr., Harvard University

Marques DeShields, Sr., University of Rhode Island

Malik Grant*, Sr.. Sacred Heart University

Nasir Smith, Sr., Central Connecticut State University

Wide Receiver

Jalen Coker, Jr., College of the Holy Cross

Zay Flowers*, Sr., Boston College

Landon Ruggeri, Jr,. Bryant University

Tight End

Shane Bowman, Sr., University of Maine

Tyler Neville Sr., Harvard University

Offensive Line

Donovan Allen, Sr., Brown University

Joe Bastante, Sr., Stonehill College

Nick Correia, Jr., University of Rhode Island

Antonio Derry, Jr., Merrimack College

Nick Gargiulo, Sr., Yale University

Nick Olsofka, Sr,. College of the Holy Cross

Punter

CJ Kolodziey, So., University of Massachusetts

Kicker

Derek Ng, Sr., College of the Holy Cross

Kickoff Return Specialist

Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant University

Punt Return Specialist

Dylan Laube, Sr., University of New Hampshire

*2021 selection