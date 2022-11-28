Football’s Borguet, Jones, Neville Earn All-New England Honors
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University senior running back Aidan Borgueta senior defensive lineman Truman Jonesand junior tight end Tyler Neville have all earned NEFW Division I All-New England honors, the New England Football Writers announced on Sunday.
Borguet – a unanimous First Team All-Ivy selection and a CSC Academic All-District choice – ran for 1,182 rushing yards this past season, ranking fifth all-time in Harvard single-season history and becoming just the eighth running back in program history to break the 1,000-yard plateau in a single season. For his career, he rushed for 2,429 yards, ranking eighth all-time in program history. Borguet earned a spot on the Walter Payton Award Watch List, given to the nation’s best Offensive player.
Jones – a unanimous First Team All-Ivy selection and a CSC Academic All-District choice – led the Ivy League in tackles for loss (13.0) and ranked third in the conference in sacks (6.0), while standing fourth in the NCAA this past season in blocked kicks (three). A semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to the nation’s premier football scholar-athlete, he earned the 2022 Bulger Lowe Award, given to New England’s best defensive player.
Neville – a First Team All-Ivy honoree – caught 26 passes for 302 yards and a team-high-tying four touchdowns this past fall. His 26 catches ranked second on the team while all four of his TDs came against Ivy League opponents. Neville caught at least one ball in all 10 games. He tallied a season-high five receptions vs. Princeton (season-high 78 yards) and at Penn (60 yards). A big play threat, his single-game long catch surpassed 20 yards five times.
Thirty-five all-stars representing all 16 Division I Colleges and Universities that Sponsor football in New England FBS and FCS gained selection to the 2022 New England Football Writers Association All-New England team. The team honors the best FBS and FCS players by position in New England from the 2022 season.
The players represent teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big South Conference, the Colonial Athletic Association, the Ivy League, the Northeast Conference, and the Patriot League. Additionally, players were chosen from independents Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Undefeated Holy Cross, the Patriot League champion, leads the team with seven selections. Bryant University is second with four. Both Harvard and New Hampshire have three picks, while Central Connecticut State, Dartmouth, Maine, UConn, Rhode Island, and Ivy League Champion Yale have two picks each. Additional players selected are from Boston College, Brown, Merrimack, Sacred Heart, Stonehill, and UMass.
2022 New England Division I All-New England Team
Defensive Line
Kenny Dyson, Jr., Bryant University
Truman JonesSr., Harvard University
Dan Kuznetsov, Sr., College of the Holy Cross
Dylan Ruiz, So., University of New Hampshire
Linebacker
Joe Andreessen, Sr., Bryant University
Joe Heffernan, Sr., Dartmouth College
Jackson Mitchell*, Jr,. University of Connecticut
Chizi Umunakwe, Sr., Central Connecticut State University
Defensive Back
Quinten Arello, Sr., Dartmouth College
Devin Haskins, Sr., College of the Holy Cross
Wade Owens, Jr., Yale University
John Smith*, Sr., College of the Holy Cross
Tre Wortham, Sr., University of Connecticut
Quarterback
Matthew Sluka, Jr., College of the Holy Cross
Max Brosmer, So., University of New Hampshire
Fullback
Zavier Scott, Sr., University of Maine
Running Back
Aidan Bourget, Sr., Harvard University
Marques DeShields, Sr., University of Rhode Island
Malik Grant*, Sr.. Sacred Heart University
Nasir Smith, Sr., Central Connecticut State University
Wide Receiver
Jalen Coker, Jr., College of the Holy Cross
Zay Flowers*, Sr., Boston College
Landon Ruggeri, Jr,. Bryant University
Tight End
Shane Bowman, Sr., University of Maine
Tyler NevilleSr., Harvard University
Offensive Line
Donovan Allen, Sr., Brown University
Joe Bastante, Sr., Stonehill College
Nick Correia, Jr., University of Rhode Island
Antonio Derry, Jr., Merrimack College
Nick Gargiulo, Sr., Yale University
Nick Olsofka, Sr,. College of the Holy Cross
Punter
CJ Kolodziey, So., University of Massachusetts
Kicker
Derek Ng, Sr., College of the Holy Cross
Kickoff Return Specialist
Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant University
Punt Return Specialist
Dylan Laube, Sr., University of New Hampshire
*2021 selection