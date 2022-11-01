Football’s Bijan Robinson named Maxwell Award semifinalist

PHILADELPHIA – Texas Football junior running back Bijan Robinson was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Maxwell Award, Maxwell Football Club Executive Director Mark Wolpert announced on Monday. Robinson was previously a semifinalist for the award in 2021 and is the first Longhorn to be a two-time semifinalist. Presented annually to the Collegiate Player of the Year, Longhorn Legends Tommy Nobis (1965), Ricky Williams (1998), Vince Young (2005) and Colt McCoy (2009) each won the Maxwell Award during their careers.

A Tucson, Ariz. native, Robinson has played in and started all eight games for the Longhorns this season. He leads the Big 12 Conference and is 11th nationally with 920 rushing yards and 115.0 rushing yards per game, while also leading the conference with 13 total touchdowns (fifth nationally) and 150.00 all-purpose yards per game (seventh nationally). His 11 rushing touchdowns are second-most in the Big 12 and rank ninth nationally. Additionally, he is averaging 5.68 yards per carry, the seventh-best mark in the conference, and 16.47 yards per reception, the eighth-highest average in the Big 12.

Robinson has surpassed 100 yards rushing in each of the last six games, the longest stretch of his career and tied for the third-longest streak in program history. He has scored a rushing touchdown in seven of eight games and has five multi-touchdown games (rushing or receiving), including a three-score effort against UTSA.

He is third in the Nation with 1,200 tandem yards (920 rushing, 280 receiving) and is the only FBS player with at least 900 rushing and 250 receiving yards. Of his 179 plays this season, 12 (six rushing, six receiving) have gone for at least 20 yards, including touchdown runs of 78, 42, 41 and 40 yards.

Semifinalist voting for the Collegiate Awards presented by the Maxwell Football Club will begin on Wednesday Nov. 2 and will close on Nov. 20. Three Finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 22 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible Voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media. All Semifinalists are listed in alphabetical order by school with the player’s school, position and class designated.

The Winner of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show which will be broadcast live on ESPN on December 8, 2022. The formal presentation of the Maxwell Award will take place at the 86th Maxwell Awards Gala which will be held in March 2023.