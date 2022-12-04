‘Football x Football’ — World Cup Nations Depicted as Football Helmets

With the World Cup Soccer (Football) Tournament now about half way through the competition, I have a fun project from a graphic designer Jonah Ward to share with you today. Jonah has shared concepts with us before, when he resurrected several NFL defunct franchises, and he’ll have more designs related to the NFL to share with us shortly.

But today, in the spirit of the World Cup, Jonah — also known as Dubya Design — has decided to combine both the World’s Football and American Football. In this concept, all 32 of the Nation participants of the World Cup have had their on-field kits translated into an American Football helmet. Jonah was inspired to do the project because he hopes to one day see American Football on the global stage, this could show how each country could look on the gridiron, but with a World Cup spin.

For the concept, Jonah did not modify any of the logos, flags, or crests from what they wear in real life, he also strictly stuck to the looks they wear on the field. Those were the main premises of the project as it helped maintain the World Cup theme.

• • • • •

Football x Football
by Jonah Ward

__________

Argentina


__________

Australia


__________

Belgium


__________

Brazil


__________

Cameroon


__________

Canada


__________

Costa Rica


__________

Croatia


__________

Denmark


__________

Ecuador


__________

England


__________

France


__________

Germany


__________

Ghana


__________

Iran


__________

Japan


__________

Mexico


__________

Morocco


__________

Netherlands


__________

Poland


__________

Portugal


__________

Qatar


__________

Saudi Arabia


__________

Senegal


__________

Serbia


__________

South Korea


__________

Spain


__________

Switzerland


__________

Tunisia


__________

Uruguay


__________

United States


__________

Wales


• • • • •

Thanks, Jonah! Looking forward to your future concepts real soon. You can follow Jonah’s social media pages for more sports and uniform concepts: Twitter @DubyaGFXon Instagram @DubyaGFX, and on TikTok @DubyaDesign.

