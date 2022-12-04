‘Football x Football’ — World Cup Nations Depicted as Football Helmets

With the World Cup Soccer (Football) Tournament now about half way through the competition, I have a fun project from a graphic designer Jonah Ward to share with you today. Jonah has shared concepts with us before, when he resurrected several NFL defunct franchises, and he’ll have more designs related to the NFL to share with us shortly.

But today, in the spirit of the World Cup, Jonah — also known as Dubya Design — has decided to combine both the World’s Football and American Football. In this concept, all 32 of the Nation participants of the World Cup have had their on-field kits translated into an American Football helmet. Jonah was inspired to do the project because he hopes to one day see American Football on the global stage, this could show how each country could look on the gridiron, but with a World Cup spin.

For the concept, Jonah did not modify any of the logos, flags, or crests from what they wear in real life, he also strictly stuck to the looks they wear on the field. Those were the main premises of the project as it helped maintain the World Cup theme.

Football x Football

by Jonah Ward

Argentina





Australia





Belgium





Brazil





Cameroon





Canada





Costa Rica





Croatia





Denmark





Ecuador





England





France





Germany





Ghana





Iran





Japan





Mexico





Morocco





Netherlands





Poland





Portugal





Qatar





Saudi Arabia





Senegal





Serbia





South Korea





Spain





Switzerland





Tunisia





Uruguay





United States





Wales





Thanks, Jonah! Looking forward to your future concepts real soon. You can follow Jonah’s social media pages for more sports and uniform concepts: Twitter @DubyaGFXon Instagram @DubyaGFX, and on TikTok @DubyaDesign.