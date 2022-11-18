Football wraps up the regular season at Youngstown State on Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Southern Illinois wraps up its regular-season schedule with a key conference matchup at Youngstown State on Saturday at 11 am CT. The game will be televised on ESPN3.

The Salukis (5-5, 4-3) are clinging to playoff aspirations, hoping to be one of the rare teams to make the FCS Playoffs with a 6-5 record. Their hopes are based on a resume that includes being the only FCS school to beat a Power Five opponent this season, a strength of schedule that ranks third nationally, and the potential to finish as high as third in the nation’s best FCS conference — the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Standing in the way is a Penguins team (6-4, 4-3) that also has playoff ambitions.

SIU Head Coach Nick Hill is 3-4 against the Penguins as SIU’s head coach, including a 1-3 mark at Stambaugh Stadium. The win came on March 6, 2021, as Southern rallied from an early 12-point deficit to beat YSU, 30-22. Nic Baker threw two TD passes and ran for another, and Romeir Elliott led the Salukis with 97 rushing yards.

In last year’s game in Carbondale, Youngstown spoiled SIU’s Senior Day with a 35-18 win. The Salukis out-gained YSU, 430-359, but were undone by costly mistakes. Three second-half drives deep in YSU territory yielded no points, the offense converted just 1-of-11 third-down opportunities, and Southern turned the ball over three times.

Notebook