Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired – AthlonSports.com

Tony Dungy

Tony Dungy with his NBC co-workers.

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.

Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL Coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.

Somehow, the situation is now worse.

Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It’s since been deleted.

“That’s nothing,” they said. “Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

NFL fans want Dungy fired, ASAP.

“So when did Tony Dungy completely lose his mind and I’m sure NBC doesn’t mind,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Let’s not act like he’s the first, second, or hundredth person to perpetuate this insane conspiracy theory. I’m just surprised it still has legs,” one social media user added.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button