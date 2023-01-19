Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired – AthlonSports.com

Tony Dungy with his NBC co-workers. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.

Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL Coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.

Somehow, the situation is now worse.

Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It’s since been deleted.

“That’s nothing,” they said. “Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

NFL fans want Dungy fired, ASAP.

“So when did Tony Dungy completely lose his mind and I’m sure NBC doesn’t mind,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Let’s not act like he’s the first, second, or hundredth person to perpetuate this insane conspiracy theory. I’m just surprised it still has legs,” one social media user added.

“I keep seeing this litterbox nonsense. This has never been an actual thing. It’s a weird lie. No schools are doing this. Why would anyone actually believe this,” another wrote.

“Dungy looking to get himself fired. Hope that contract is not up soon cuz you have been making the news for your views. You are prob done in the booth. And in the studio,” a NFL fan said.

Will NBC move on from Dungy? It seems like a real possibility at this point.