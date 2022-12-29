Football World Stunned By 2023 Heisman Trophy Favorite

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI – DECEMBER 03: Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Jackson State Tigers carries the ball against the Southern University Jaguars during the first half of the SWAC Championship game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

It’s never too early to start listing favorites for the 2023 Heisman Trophy award.

But one outlet might want to think twice about their pick.

Fox Sports is going with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as its favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy award. Sanders, who previously played at Jackson State, transferred to Colorado to play for his dad.

“Shedeur Sanders is Fox Sports’ favorite Heisman candidate for the 2023 season. The Colorado QB will be eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft,” NFL Rookie Watch tweeted.

The football world is pretty stunned by the pick.

“lol what,” one fan wrote.

“Is it their favorite candidate like the player who they are a fan of the most? like my favorite ice cream flavor is cookies and cream,” one fan added.

“Has there been a Heisman Trophy Winner that has lost 5 games???” another fan wondered.

“They wouldn’t even start on half the teams in the PAC-12,” another fan wrote.

“Love it. Give me better odds for players who realistically can actually win it,” one fan added.

Sanders will be fun to watch at Colorado, but labeling him the Heisman Trophy favorite is a bit much at this stage.