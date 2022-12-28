Football World Reacts To Wild Nick Saban Rumor – AthlonSports.com

In the 24 or so hours since the Denver Broncos officially fired head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, a plethora of names have been thrown around as potential candidates.

One seems to have grabbed the attention of football fans more than any other.

Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback made waves on social media Tuesday when he mentioned Alabama head Coach Nick Saban as someone he believes the Broncos could target as the next Coach of the team.

