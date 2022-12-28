Football World Reacts To Wild Nick Saban Rumor – AthlonSports.com

In the 24 or so hours since the Denver Broncos officially fired head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, a plethora of names have been thrown around as potential candidates.

One seems to have grabbed the attention of football fans more than any other.

Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback made waves on social media Tuesday when he mentioned Alabama head Coach Nick Saban as someone he believes the Broncos could target as the next Coach of the team.

“Bill Belichick? Nick Saban? You can let your mind run wild, because there’s an owner here with a historic franchise, a desirable city to live in and a wide-open checkbook,” Breer wrote Monday.

It’s worth noting that Breer seemingly used Saban’s name to prove a point rather than speculating that the Broncos might actually reach out to Saban or that the legendary college coach might be interested in the job.

Still, Breer’s statement has drawn some strong reaction on social media.

The general consensus has been that the Broncos’ job is nowhere near as appealing as he’s making it out to be, and that Saban wouldn’t even consider it.

“Broncos are saddled with no draft picks for the near future and a salary cap that is tied to an over the hill Russell Wilson,” one fan tweeted. “If you think Saban is ditching his Dynasty for that I don’t know what to tell you.”

“Who wants that job?” another wrote. “Seriously.”

It would certainly come as a shock if Saban were to leave his perch at Alabama for another stint in the NFL. The 71-year-old went 15-17 during two seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins prior to taking his current job as coach of the Crimson Tide.

While Saban’s team did fail to make the College Football Playoff this season, he’s overseen one of the Greatest runs in college football history, with Alabama playing for nine national titles and winning six since 2009. The Crimson Tide appear poised to remain at the top of the sport after inking the top-ranked recruiting class in the country during last week’s early signing period.

Saban signed a new contract with Alabama in August that will keep him in Tuscaloosa through 2029 and pay him an average of nearly $11.7 million per year.

While Saban to Denver seems improbable, there have been several other big names tied to the Broncos’ opening — including another current college head Coach in Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. As noted by Breer, Harbaugh would seem to make more sense, as he has a track record of success in the NFL, going 44-19-1 across four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and is 59 years old.

Here is a list of other potential candidates to fill the opening.

Regardless of whether Saban or Harbaugh actually emerges as a serious candidate, all eyes will be on the Broncos’ coaching search in the coming weeks.