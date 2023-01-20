Football World Reacts To Thursday’s Bill O’Brien News – AthlonSports.com

Former Texans' HC Bill O'Brien and Patriots' HC Bill Belichick

Bill O’Brien spent much of the late 2000’s coaching under Bill Belichick in New England.

After 12 years away from Foxborough, a reunion between the two could be in the works – and soon.

O’Brien recently completed an interview with New England for the team’s open Offensive Coordinator role. He’s considered to be one of the Patriots’ “top candidates,” per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Starting his NFL coaching career with New England, O’Brien was hired as an Offensive Assistant for the Patriots in 2007. After several years in other Assistant positions, he was named New England’s Offensive Coordinator in 2011.

O’Brien then bounced back and forth from college to the pros, spending two years as Penn State’s head coach and then taking the same position with the Houston Texans in 2014.

