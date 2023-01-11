Football World Reacts To Spencer Rattler’s Announcement – AthlonSports.com

The South Carolina Gamecocks got big news Tuesday night.

Their quarterback is coming back for one more season in 2023.

Spencer Rattler, who transferred from Oklahoma prior to last season, announced (in hilarious fashion) that he will return to school rather than leave for the NFL Draft.

Rattler isn’t the only key member of the South Carolina offense who will be back next season, either. Leading receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells declared on Monday that he will be back in 2023, as well.

