Football World Reacts To Sean Payton’s Possible Decision – AthlonSports.com

Football World Reacts To Sean Payton's Possible Decision

Sean Payton has made it clear on multiple occasions that he wants to Coach in the NFL again.

But it appears he’s willing to remain patient for the right opportunity.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that he’s unsure if Payton will Coach in 2023.

Payton reportedly wants to be “choosy” about his decision. So if the right team doesn’t have an opening, they could wait until 2024.

“I can’t definitively say that Sean Payton is gonna be a Coach in the NFL next year because he’s gonna be choosy,” Rapoport said, via Pat McAfee.

