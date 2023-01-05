Football World Reacts To Sean Payton’s Possible Decision – AthlonSports.com

Sean Payton has made it clear on multiple occasions that he wants to Coach in the NFL again.

But it appears he’s willing to remain patient for the right opportunity.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that he’s unsure if Payton will Coach in 2023.

Payton reportedly wants to be “choosy” about his decision. So if the right team doesn’t have an opening, they could wait until 2024.

“I can’t definitively say that Sean Payton is gonna be a Coach in the NFL next year because he’s gonna be choosy,” Rapoport said, via Pat McAfee.

It’d be a whole lot of fun if Sean Payton coaches in 2023, but it appears that’s no given.

If the right team doesn’t have an opening, Payton may decide to hold off.

The NFL world is convinced Payton wants to Coach Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

“Getting to Coach Herbert is way too good to go and take something like colts or broncos, I’m definitely waiting for Staley to go for it on his own 25 in the 4th quarter of the wild card,” a fan said on social media .

“He wants Chargers or Cowboys is my bet. Probably won’t Coach unless it’s there. I can also see Cardinals potentially,” a Twitter user wrote.

“He wants the Chargers job so bad,” a Chargers fan said.

The Chargers are playoff bound, so it’s unlikely Brandon Staley, the team’s current head coach, gets fired unless he has an embarrassing performance.

Sean Payton may have to wait until 2024 for the right team to open up.