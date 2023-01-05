Football World Reacts To National Championship Tailgating Announcement – AthlonSports.com

There are few things more synonymous with college football than tailgating.

So it’s little surprise that college football fans were outraged on Wednesday to learn that tailgating will not be allowed outside of the national championship game, which will be held Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

According to the College Football Playoff website, parking for the game will be “very limited” and spots will cost fans $75 apiece. Due to the lack of space, no tailgating will be permitted in SoFi Stadium lots.

