Football World Reacts To National Championship Tailgating Announcement – AthlonSports.com

There are few things more synonymous with college football than tailgating.

So it’s little surprise that college football fans were outraged on Wednesday to learn that tailgating will not be allowed outside of the national championship game, which will be held Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

According to the College Football Playoff website, parking for the game will be “very limited” and spots will cost fans $75 apiece. Due to the lack of space, no tailgating will be permitted in SoFi Stadium lots.

The decision has outraged Georgia and TCU fans alike — and a lot of other people, too, for that matter.

Sickos Committee, the popular college football fan Twitter account, posted “I can’t fathom having a national championship in this sport and not allowing tailgating. Tell me you don’t get the sport’s culture without telling me you don’t get the sport’s culture.”

Quite a few other social media users expressed a similar sentiment.

SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, was commissioned by Rams owner Stan Kroenke after he relocated his team from St. Louis. The stadium has hosted only two previous college football games: the 2021 and 2022 iterations of the LA Bowl.

With the Matchup less than a week away, it seems unlikely that the tailgating ban will be reversed, regardless of how much backlash it receives.

Hopefully fans making the trip to the West Coast for the game can find somewhere to party prior to the game.

TCU supporters should be particularly jacked up, as their team will be playing to win its first national championship since 1938. Georgia, meanwhile, always brings a crowd of fans wherever it goes. The Bulldogs are looking to win their second straight crown.