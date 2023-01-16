Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Message For Michigan Football Team – AthlonSports.com

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alejandro Zuniga of 247Sports published an interview today with Michigan’s Donovan Edwards ahead of the running back’s third year with the program.

While the focus of conversation largely hinged on Edwards’ health and plans for the coming season, Donovan revealed a tidbit about Jim Harbaugh that had social media buzzing.

Edwards put it in no uncertain terms: He was expecting Harbaugh to return.

“[Harbaugh] already told us before we played TCU that he was coming back. I know he’s a man of his word,” Edwards said. “We know he’s coming back.”

Such a firm endorsement from a member of the team had many fans convinced Harbaugh’s return was inevitable.

“I’ll say it again,” one fan tweeted. “Call me a hopeless romantic but I never thought for a moment he was going anywhere. Not because he doesn’t have viable options, but because he’s a true Michigan Man.”

Another fan contextualized Harbaugh’s NFL interviews as leverage for a salary increase with Michigan.

“I guarantee he only interviewed with Denver just for leverage,” he wrote.

Fans are still left to speculate at this moment, but Harbaugh’s own clubhouse thinking he’ll return is an encouraging sign for Michigan fans.

As Edwards himself put it: “I don’t know what more people need to hear.”