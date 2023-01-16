Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Message For Michigan Football Team – AthlonSports.com

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Alejandro Zuniga of 247Sports published an interview today with Michigan’s Donovan Edwards ahead of the running back’s third year with the program.

While the focus of conversation largely hinged on Edwards’ health and plans for the coming season, Donovan revealed a tidbit about Jim Harbaugh that had social media buzzing.

Edwards put it in no uncertain terms: He was expecting Harbaugh to return.

“[Harbaugh] already told us before we played TCU that he was coming back. I know he’s a man of his word,” Edwards said. “We know he’s coming back.”

Such a firm endorsement from a member of the team had many fans convinced Harbaugh’s return was inevitable.

