Football World Reacts To Friday’s Troubling Announcer Suspension – AthlonSports.com

A veteran college football play-by-play announcer has been suspended for a disparaging comment he made during Saturday’s Bowl games.

Gary Hahn, NC State’s play-by-play announcer, was telling listeners the score of the Sun Bowl between UCLA and Pitt when he made a troubling comment.

“Down among all the illegal Aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6,” said Hahn.

Audio of the disparaging remark has been released on social media.

