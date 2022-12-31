Football World Reacts To Friday’s Troubling Announcer Suspension – AthlonSports.com

A veteran college football play-by-play announcer has been suspended for a disparaging comment he made during Saturday’s Bowl games.

Gary Hahn, NC State’s play-by-play announcer, was telling listeners the score of the Sun Bowl between UCLA and Pitt when he made a troubling comment.

“Down among all the illegal Aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6,” said Hahn.

Audio of the disparaging remark has been released on social media.

Hahn has been suspended indefinitely for his comment.

“Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast,” the school said in a statement.

Let’s take a look at how the football world is reacting to Saturday’s troubling announcer suspension.

“Oh Gary Hahn… what a way to put a 31-year gig on the rocks,” one Twitter user wrote.

“What a way to announce your retirement,” someone said on social media.

“North Carolina State football radio announcer Gary Hahn was indefinitely suspended today after saying during the broadcast ‘amongst all the illegal Aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6,'” one fan recapped.

It will be very interesting to see whether or not Gary Hahn keeps his job.