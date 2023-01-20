Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Flipping Five-Star Recruit – AthlonSports.com

Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders made five-star moves on Thursday, flipping Cormani McClain’s commitment to Colorado from Miami.

McClain, a five-star recruit, is the No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2023. He is also the nation’s No. 12 overall prospect and No. 3 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

This flip marks the second straight year that Sanders has stolen the nation’s No. 1 cornerback. They recruited Travis Hunter, who was committed to Florida State at the time, to sign with Jackson State, where Sanders coached, in 2021. Hunter has since followed him to Colorado.

“Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain are on the same team. Watch out WR’s,” a fan said.

Most Colorado fans already seemed to buy into the Coach Prime experience, but this recruitment flip seems to have sealed the deal.

