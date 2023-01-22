Football World Reacts to Chiefs Returning To AFC Championship Game – AthlonSports.com

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Despite an injury scare to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs are moving on in the NFL playoffs.

After the team’s 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs have advanced to the AFC Championship game. It will mark the fifth season in a row — and the fifth time in five years with Patrick Mahomes as the team’s starting quarterback — that the Chiefs have played in the conference title game.

Some NFL fans on social media are impressed with the Chiefs’ ability to survive and advance despite Mahomes’ injury, and with the team’s Dynastic run during his tenure.

“Young Jaguars Squad did well but Mahomes sent em home,” one fan tweeted. “He’s never been to anything less than the AFC Championship game. That’s excellence right there.”

“Mahomes has been a starter for 5 years and has never been to anything less than an AFC Championship,” wrote another. “5 straight years. GREATNESS.”

Others are clearly tired of watching the Chiefs dominate the conference.

