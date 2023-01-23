Football World Reacts to Brett Maher’s Missed PAT vs. 49ers

Whatever Jerry Jones said kicker Brett Maher before Sunday’s game against the 49ers, it didn’t work.

All eyes were on the Cowboys‘ embattled kicker after Maher missed a record four extra-point attempts last week against the Buccaneers. Facing San Francisco in the Divisional round, Dallas took a first-half lead on a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz. Head Coach Mike McCarthy sent Maher to the field for the PAT, which led to an immediate disaster.

