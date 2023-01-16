Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing – AthlonSports.com

Beaver Stadium, home of the Penn State Nittany Lions

Beaver Stadium

A notable Big Ten Assistant Coach was fired on Sunday night.

Penn State head Coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers Coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move.

“I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time. I wish him and his family nothing but the best…,” Franklin said.

As if that wasn’t strange enough, Penn State landed one of the top transfer wide receivers in the nation, Dante Cephas, an hour or two after Franklin’s decision.

“Dante Cephas announcing his commitment within an hour of Taylor Stubblefield’s firing being announced is wild, man,” said Joe Smeltzer.

The football world is wondering what led to Franklin’s decision to fire Stubblefield.

