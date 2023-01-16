Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing – AthlonSports.com

Beaver Stadium © Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

A notable Big Ten Assistant Coach was fired on Sunday night.

Penn State head Coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers Coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move.

“I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time. I wish him and his family nothing but the best…,” Franklin said.

As if that wasn’t strange enough, Penn State landed one of the top transfer wide receivers in the nation, Dante Cephas, an hour or two after Franklin’s decision.

“Dante Cephas announcing his commitment within an hour of Taylor Stubblefield’s firing being announced is wild, man,” said Joe Smeltzer.

The football world is wondering what led to Franklin’s decision to fire Stubblefield.

“James Franklin announces that Penn State WR Coach Taylor Stubblefield, who’s been with the Nittany Lions since 2020, has been let go,” said Bruce Feldman.

“Penn State gets a commitment from Kent State standout wide receiver Dante Cephas … 30 minutes after Penn State announced parting ways with WR Coach Taylor Stubblefield,” said Johnny McGonigal.

Penn State has yet to announce Stubblefield’s replacement.