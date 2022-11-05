Football: Winslow falls short against Medomak Valley in C North semifinals

BATH — For three quarters, it looked like the Winslow football team appeared poised to pull off the upset of the season in Class C North.

But then Hayden Staples and top-seeded Medomak spoiled the chance.

Up 14-13 at the start of the fourth, Staples dashed for a 50-yard touchdown run, sealing Medomak Valley’s 21-13 win over the Black Raiders in a C North semifinal at McMann Field on Saturday. The Panthers (8-2) will meet No. 2 Hermon (7-3) — which beat Oceanside 49-28 on Friday — for the C North title next weekend at Hampden Academy.

“It feels pretty good,” said Staples, a senior. “We’ve just got a big group of Seniors that are ready to fight… We’re not ready to back down. We don’t want (the season) to be over.”

Well. 5 Winslow finished 4-6.

Medomak leaned heavily on Staples, who ran for 173 yards on 25 carries, scoring two touchdowns. On his 50-yard score, Staples tried to go up the middle, made a spin move, and ran for daylight down the sideline for the touchdown.

“I got wrapped up top and spun out of it,” Staples said. “I was just able to bring it to the house.”

Of Staples’ 173 yards, 134 came in the second half, a tall task for a game played in unseasonably warm weather.

“We just needed to keep coming at them and not let up,” Staples said. “Keep pounding that ball (with the run game).”

Winslow fought the Panthers with a heavy dose of running back Matt Quirion, who recently returned from an arm injury suffered at the beginning of the season. Quirion finished with 73 rushing yards on 10 carries, with a touchdown.

“I’m super proud, super proud,” Winslow head Coach Wes Littlefield said. “We talked about all week how we’re a much better team than we were at the beginning of the year… I thought we came out and played a great game. Boy, I thought we were just right there, but we just didn’t make some plays, that’s all.”

The Black Raiders also had success in the passing game. Quarterback Jared Newgard completed 10 of 12 passes for 81 yards. Pedro Garcia added a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Winslow.

It was the second time this season the Panthers beat the Black Raiders. Medomak beat Winslow 40-0 on Sept. 10 In Waldoboro, although Winslow was without five starters due to injury. Littlefield said he was proud of how his team fought through adversity all season.

“I remember it being 90 degrees (earlier in the season) at Medomak Valley),” he said. “I looked at our team, we were missing five starters (with injuries) and to go out there (and play), we had adversity right away, with freshmen going in for seniors. It didn’t go away (throughout the season). But as we went through the year without (Quirion), we learned a lot about ourselves. The kids really stepped up and played hard.”