Football Wins in Shootout on the Road

Next Game: at Eastern Illinois University 10/15/2022 | 2:00 p.m October 15 (Sat) / 2:00 p.m at Eastern Illinois University History

The Lindenwood football team (3-2) took down Central Arkansas (2-4) 52-49 in a Shootout on Saturday on the road in Conway, Ark.

GAME OVERVIEW

The Lions took the ball to start the game, as a 63-yard run by Andrew Martin on the first play sets the tone. Cade Brister later ran the ball in for six-yards out to take an early 7-0 lead. Central Arkansas responded on the ensuing kickoff, as the Bears ran it back 100 yards to tie the game. Lindenwood put together another strong drive, as Dom McManus hauled in his first-career touchdown pass to put the Lions up by seven points. UCA needed just two plays on the next drive to tie the game at 14-14 after the first quarter.

The Lindenwood offense continued to roll, as Brister capped off an eight-play, 75-yard drive with his one-yard touchdown run. After another Bears touchdown to tie the game, Lindenwood came back with a 10-play drive. Brister found Kobe Smith for a 14-yard pitch and catch to make it a 28-21 lead for the Lions. Central Arkansas answered the bell each time, and tied the game at 28-28 near the end of the half. Lindenwood was able to sneak in another one-yard touchdown run by Brister to take a 35-28 lead after 30 minutes of football.

The Bears came out and started the third quarter with a touchdown pass on the first play to immediately tie the game yet again. Brister took the Lions down on a 75-yard drive on the ensuing drive, setting up another short touchdown run. In a game of haymakers, UCA tied the game at 42-42 to keep pace with the Lions. Brister scored the final touchdown of the game for the Lions late in the third quarter on his fifth touchdown rush of the night. For the final time, the Bears tied the game at 49-49, as the slugfest came down to the fourth quarter.

The final 15 minutes was a display of tired teams, but the heart from the Lindenwood Squad proved to be the difference maker. At the 9:47 mark of the fourth quarter, Logan Seibert knocked in a 36-yard field goal to put the Lions up 52-49. The Lindenwood defense fought every play to keep the Bears out of the end zone in the last quarter. On the last two plays for the Bears offense, Jayden Patrick and Darion Bolden registered clutch pass Breakups to force a turnover, and solidify the wild road win for the Lions.

Lindenwood combined for 641 yards of total offense, and converted on all eight trips into the red zone. Chase Lanckriet hauled in six passes for 119 yards, while Payton Rose compiled 103 yards on five receptions. On his first reception of the game, Rose became the program leader in career receptions. Smith tallied 94 yards in the passing game to go along with his one touchdown. Martin had a strong night running the football, as the senior powered his way for 138 yards for an average of 8.6 yards per carry. Brister tied his career-high for rushing touchdowns in a game with five scores. Brister totaled 475 yards of total offense with seven total touchdowns. The O’Fallon, Mo. native now has 26 rushing touchdowns in his career, ranking him third in the school’s record book.

QUOTABLE

“There is no doubt we’re going to watch film and see the things that we need to keep improving on,” said head Coach Jed Stugart . “But, sometimes a team just needs to figure out a way to win. I know we didn’t get a lot of stops defensively tonight, but they stepped up and got the stops when it counted. That’s figuring out a way to win. “

GAME LEADERS

Cade Brister (26-for-40, 413 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 62 Rush yards, 5 Rush TD)

Kobe Smith (6 catches, 94 yards, 65 YAC, 1 TD, 110 AP yards)

Andrew Martin (16 rushes, 138 Rush yards, 24 rec yards, 162 AP yards)

Chase Lanckriet (6 catches, 119 yards, 54 YAC)

Payton Rose (5 catches, 103 yards, 24 YAC)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood will remain on the road next week, as the Lions head to Charleston, Ill. to take on Eastern Illinois on Saturday at 2:00 pm