Football Wins Double-Overtime Thriller over Eastern Illinois on Saturday

The Lindenwood football team (4-2, 0-1 OVC) won 37-34 in a double-overtime thriller over Eastern Illinois (2-4, 1-0 OVC) on Saturday in Charleston, Ill.

GAME OVERVIEW

The Lions started the game slowly on the Offensive side of the ball, as Eastern Illinois took a 7-0 lead after the first 15 minutes of play. Lindenwood jumped on the board early in the second quarter, after Justin Williams scored from five yards out. The Panthers added a field goal later in the second frame to regain a lead at 10-7. In the final 10 seconds of the half, Cade Brister found Abe Haerr on a 20-yard touchdown strike to give the Lions a 14-10 lead at the half.

The Panthers drove in another touchdown in the third quarter, to take a 17-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Logan Seibert tied the game at the 13:26 mark of the fourth quarter on a 27-yard field goal. Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Panthers forced a fumble and took it to the end zone for a 24-17 lead. The Lions continued to battle, as Brister capped off a late drive with a one-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 24-24.

After 60 minutes of play, the game remained tied and went to overtime. Lindenwood had the ball first to start the extra period, and Brister connected with Payton Rose on a two-yard back-shoulder throw to make it a seven-point lead for the Lions. The Panthers quickly responded, sending the game into a second overtime. Eastern Illinois had to settle for a field goal after a strong defensive stand by Lindenwood. After leaving the field earlier in the fourth quarter, Kobe Smith came back into the game to make the game-winning catch to give the Lions a wild 37-34 win on the road.

The defense played great on Saturday with the help of every area of ​​the team. David Whittemore led the team with nine tackles and a forced fumble, while Sterling Williams Secured the only sack for the Lions. Lloyd Lockett made four stops from the secondary, and recovered a fumble when backed up in Lindenwood territory. Saturday’s overtime game was the first for the Lions since joining the NCAA Division I ranks, and its first since the 2019 overtime win over Missouri S&T. Brister threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the game, as he also ran for 79 yards and a score on the ground.

QUOTABLE

“We always talk each week about one side of the ball that might need to pick the other one up,” said head Coach Jed Stugart . “I was so proud how our defense responded this week. I know they had a bad taste in their mouth from last week, and they stepped up bigtime for us to get this win. That’s what team ball is all about.”

GAME LEADERS

Kobe Smith (8 catches, 91 yards, 1 TD, 99 AP yards)

Justin Williams (15 rushes, 68 rush yards, 1 TD, 18 rec yards)

Cade Brister (28-for-42, 302 pass yards, 3 pass TD, 79 Rush yards, 1 Rush TD)

David Whittemore (9 tackles, 6 solo, 1 FF)

Sterling Williams (5 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 1.0 TFL, 1 PBU)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood will return home on Saturday to host Murray State for Homecoming at 1:00 pm inside Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo.