Football will Open the 2024 Season at Kansas

On Tuesday, the Lindenwood football program reached an agreement with the University of Kansas Jayhawks football team on a future matchup on the gridiron.

The Lions will head to Lawrence, Kan. to open the 2024 season against the Jayhawks. The two teams are set to play on August 31, which falls on the first weekend of the season. This is the first FBS game Lindenwood has agreed to in program history. In order to reach a game with an FBS opponent, Lindenwood has to meet a minimum Scholarship number for two years. The Lions are on track to meet the requirements needed to play an FBS game in 2024.

“Today is an exciting day for our football program, future Lions, and our entire University,” said head Coach Jed Stugart . “We’re excited about the upcoming challenge of going to Lawrence to play a good Kansas team. I have a lot of respect for Coach (Lance) Leipold, and watching what he’s done at Kansas is incredible. Since we’ve been here at Lindenwood, we’ve had a Mindset that we’ll play anyone and anywhere. When we were Division II, we played top Division I FCS programs. Now that we are at this new level, we are keeping that same mentality and going to play teams from Power 5 conferences. We are building something special here at Lindenwood and we are going to keep knocking down doors.”

“We are very excited to be able to get this game on the schedule as 2024 marks the first season we are able to add an FBS opponent to our lineup,” said VP for Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Coomer . “With football scheduling completed years in advance, we were very pleased to be able to work with our colleagues at KU to make the game a reality.”

The Jayhawks are off to a 4-0 start this season, the first time since 2009. This will be the first meeting between the two schools.