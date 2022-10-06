Football Welcomes Wagner in Final Non-Conference Tilt

NEW YORK – The Columbia football team is back in action this Saturday, October 8 when it welcomes Wagner to Robert K. Kraft Field at Wien Stadium. The Lions (2-1) and Seahawks (0-4) are set for a 1 pm start on ESPN+.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

1. Columbia has scored a defensive touchdown in three consecutive games, setting a program record.

2. Aaron Brebnor recorded a takeaway for the second straight game with his scoop and score against Princeton.

3. Joe Green sits fourth in the Nation in competition percentage (71.9 percent).

4. Columbia leads the Ivy League in both third down conversion percentage and defensive third down conversion percentage. Nationally, it ranks third and fourth, respectively.

THE MATCHUP

Columbia and Wagner will meet for the fourth time in a series that started in 2015, but hasn’t been played since 2017. All-time, the Lions are 3-0 against Wagner, winning a pair at home and one on the road. In the previous meeting between the two in 2017, Columbia won a 17-14 battle at home on an Ore Milstein ’20CC last second 29-yard field goal. The win was Columbia’s first of now five consecutive season opening wins. Combined, the Lions have outscored the Seahawks 58-30 over the three meetings and at home the Lions have outscored Wagner 43-17 overall.

LION DEFENSE SCORES A RECORD

In Columbia’s Ivy League opener against Princeton, Aaron Brebnor scored on a Tigers fumble to put Columbia on the board. It was the third-straight game that the Lions scored a defensive touchdown, setting a school record for consecutive games scoring at least one defensive touchdown. The previous record had been two, happening twice in 2006 and 2011.

AARON LIKES TO SCORE

With his scoop and score against Princeton, defensive back Aaron Brebnor leads the team with two takeaways after posting an interception at Georgetown.

RUSH DEFENSE ROARS … THE NATION HEARS IT

For the second time this season, and sixth time since 2015, the Lions held a team to under 50 yards of rushing, holding Princeton to just 19 yards of total rushing in Columbia’s home opener (Oct. 1). The solid performances so far this season from the Columbia rushing defense has placed them first in the country in rushing yards allowed, allowing only 24.7 yards per game over the first three games.

GREEN CONNECTS

Over the first three games, Joe Green has been on target with the best in the country. He has completed nearly 72 percent of his passes, sitting at a completion percentage of 71.9 percent. The solid number puts Green fourth in the Nation and first in the Ivy League.

TOWNSEND SACKS THE TIGERS

The Lions recorded six sacks against Princeton, the most since recording eight against Central Connecticut State in 2021. Leading the way was the sophomore Justin Townsend who recorded three sacks, a career-high and most in a game by a Lion since Cam Dillon’s 5.5 sacks at CCSU in that same 2021 game.

THIRD DOWN AND ROARING

Columbia has been one of the best teams in the nation on third downs, both defensively and offensively. They have been converting third downs at 56.2 percent, the best in the league and third-best in the nation. On defense, Columbia has been holding teams to a third down conversion rate of 23.7 percent. That again puts them top of the league, and places them fourth in the nation.

NON-CONFERENCE ROARING

In impressive fashion, Columbia has won 13 of its last 15 non-conference games. The Lions completed their 2021 non-conference slate with a perfect 3-0 record for the third time in the last four years. A 24-10 loss to Georgetown on Sept. 28, 2019 ended Columbia’s school-record non-conference win streak at eight games. The streak began at Wagner on Oct. 8, 2016. The record was four straight non-conference wins from Sept. 28, 1996-Oct. 4, 1997. 2021 marked the fifth time since Columbia joined the Ivy League that the Lions went undefeated during non-conference competition: 3-0 in 2021, 2018, 2017, 2006 and 1996.

MUST SEE TV

Columbia has partnered with SportsNet NY (SNY) to televise two games, the Lions’ home-opener against Princeton on October 1 and Homecoming against Dartmouth on October 22. This is the fifth consecutive year Columbia will be Featured on the regional sports leader. With a total distribution of nearly 11 million homes, SNY is available to viewers throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Northeastern Pennsylvania for a regional reach of 8.0 million households. Combined with national coverage on DIRECTV, Verizon FiOS, and AT&T U-Verse, SNY’s total distribution is 11 million homes. SNY is the official television home of the New York Mets, New York Jets, and all things New York sports. As New York’s leader in local sports TV coverage, SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through several nightly sports and entertainment programs.

