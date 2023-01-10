Football Welcomes Back Adam Morris As Defensive Line Coach

MUNCIE, Ind. – – A four-year letterwinner will return to the Ball State football sidelines this spring, as head coach Mike Neu announced Adam Morris as the program’s new defensive line coach.

Morris, who served in the same capacity at Eastern Illinois for the past three seasons, played for the Cardinals from 2008-2011 and started all 24 games on the defensive line over the final two years of his collegiate career.

“I am fired up to welcome Adam Morris back to our football family,” Neu said. “He has an impressive background and has proven he can help develop student-athletes into top-level competitors. He is well-versed in the game, and his knowledge of Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois high school football will benefit our staff. As a former team captain for our program, he has a true passion for Ball State University.”

As the defensive line Coach at EIU, Morris helped develop three All-Ohio Valley Conference selections, including 2022 first-team honoree Cameron Leach. During the 2021 fall season, he mentored the OVC’s leader in tackles for loss in all-conference second-team selection Jordan Miles. The spring 2021 season saw Morris’ line help the Panthers rank 39th in the FCS in rushing defense.

Along with his responsibilities as the defensive line coach, Morris was also involved in EIU’s game preparation. He helped organize the defensive run scheme, broke down and analyzed opponents’ pass protection tendencies, and contributed to Weekly third-down blitz packages.

Prior to his stint in Charleston, Morris was the co-offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and recruiting coordinator at DePauw University for the 2020 season. His 2020 recruiting class included players from 11 different states and their play has helped the Tigers win the first two North Coast Athletic Conference Championships in program history in 2021 and 2022.

Before joining the Collegiate coaching ranks at DePauw, Morris was an accomplished high school head coach. It started with two seasons at Muncie Central, with Morris being the youngest head coach in the state of Indiana at 25 years old when he took the job in 2015.

He would go on to guide the Bearcats to back-to-back winning seasons and a 13-8 overall record in his two years. The 2016 Squad finished the year with a 7-4 mark and won a playoff game for the first time since 2006.

After a brief stint as the defensive line Coach and head track Coach at Noblesville High School in 2017, Morris was named the head football Coach at Hamilton Southeastern High School in December of 2017. He spent two seasons coaching the program and served as the Indiana Football Coaches Association Region 8 Director while coaching at HSE.

Morris started his coaching career as the defensive line Coach at Lawrence North High School for the 2013 and part of the 2014 season, before a change in his teaching job moved him to Warren Central High School where he closed out the 2014 campaign as the defensive line coach.

A spring 2013 graduate from Ball State University with a bachelor’s in education, Morris was named team captain for the Cardinals in 2011. He also won the 2011 Paul Schudel Strength & Conditioning Award. He played 38 games over his four-year Ball State career, including all 36 over his final three seasons. He registered 84 tackles, including 12 for loss, over his four seasons, to go along with three Solo and two Assisted sacks.

A native of Dublin, Ohio, Morris returns to Muncie with his wife, Jessica, and two children, Jayde (5) and Jordan (2).