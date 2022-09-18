Football vs Worcester Polytechnic Institute | Transit Trophy Game on 9/17/2022 – Box Score

Rensselaer at 2:49 p.m 1st and 10 at REN33 Rensselaer drive starts at 14:49. 1st and 10 at REN33 Shotgun Burnett, Dylan Rush right for 10 yards gain to the REN43 (Carrier, Beck), out of bounds, 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at REN43 Shotgun Petercuskie,Matt pass complete short left to Lombardi,Peter for 2 yards loss to the REN41 (Stepney,Rashad). 2nd and 12 at REN41 Shotgun Petercuskie,Matt pass incomplete short left to Lombardi,Peter. 3rd and 12th at REN41 Shotgun Petercuskie,Matt Rush left for 12 yards gain to the WOR47 (Chieff,Gavin), out of bounds, 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at WOR47 Shotgun Burnett, Dylan Rush left for 7 yards gain to the WOR40 (Guarneri, Matt). 2nd and 3 at WOR40 Shotgun Burnett, Dylan Rush middle for 8 yards gain to the WOR32 (Guarneri, Matt), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at WOR32 Shotgun Petercuskie,Matt pass incomplete short left to Walker-Sutton,Sterling. 2nd and 10 at WOR32 Shotgun Burnett, Dylan Rush middle for 19 yards gain to the WOR13 (LeClerc, Joey; Chieff, Gavin), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at WOR13 Shotgun Petercuskie,Matt pass incomplete short right to Palmer,DJ. 2nd and 10 at WOR13 No Huddle-Shotgun Burnett,Dylan Rush right for 3 yards gain to the WOR10 (Chieff,Gavin), out of bounds. 3rd and 7 at WOR10 No Huddle-Shotgun Petercuskie,Matt pass complete short middle to Lombardi,Peter for 10 yards to the WOR00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 10:28, 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at WOR3 Maric, Aleksandar kick attempt good (H: Lombardi, Peter, LS: Olausen, Thomas). 1st and 10 at REN35 Maric,Aleksandar kickoff 38 yards to the WOR27 Emrick,Tommy return 0 yards to the WOR27 (Kabiawu,Tommy).

Related