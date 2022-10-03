FOOTBALL vs University of Florida on 10/2/2022 – Box Score

Eastern Wash. at 15:00 1st and 10 at EWU25 Eastern Wash. drive starts at 15:00. 1st and 10 at EWU25 Shotgun Talkington,Gunner pass complete deep left to Chism III,Efton for 11 yards to the EWU36 (Torrence II,Rashad), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at EWU36 No Huddle-Shotgun Smith,Micah Rush left for 0 yards to the EWU36 (Cox Jr.,Brenton; Burney,Amari) PENALTY UF Offside (Boone,Justus) 5 yards from EWU36 to EWU41. NO PLAY. 1st and 5 at EWU41 No Huddle-Shotgun Smith,Micah Rush middle for 2 yards loss to the EWU39 (Cox Jr.,Brenton). 2nd and 7 at EWU39 No Huddle-Shotgun Smith,Micah Rush middle for 1 yard gain to the EWU40 (Boone,Justus; Mitchell,Miguel). 3rd and 6 at EWU40 No Huddle-Shotgun Talkington,Gunner pass complete deep right to James,Jakobie for 14 yards to the UF46 (Torrence II,Rashad), out of bounds, 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at UF 46 No Huddle-Shotgun Talkington,Gunner pass complete short right to Perreiah,Silas for 6 yards to the UF40 (Torrence II,Rashad; Hill,Jaydon). 2nd and 4 at UF 40 No Huddle-Shotgun Smith,Micah Rush right for 0 yards to the UF40 (Cox Jr.,Brenton; Miller,Ventrell), out of bounds. 3rd and 4 at UF 40 No Huddle-Shotgun Jackson, Justice Rush middle for 3 yards gain to the UF37 (Miller, Ventrell; Umanmielen, Princely). 4th and 1 at UF 37 No Huddle-Shotgun Talkington,Gunner Rush right for 7 yards gain to the UF30 (Miller,Ventrell; Burney,Amari), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at UF 30 No Huddle-Shotgun Talkington,Gunner pass complete deep left to Ulm,Nolan for 13 yards to the UF17 (Marshall Jr.,Jason), out of bounds, 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at UF 17 No Huddle-Shotgun Talkington,Gunner Rush left for 7 yards loss to the UF24 (Cox Jr.,Brenton). 2nd and 17 at UF 24 No Huddle-Shotgun Talkington, Gunner sacked for loss of 5 yards to the UF29 (Burney,Amari). 3rd and 22 at UF 29 No Huddle-Shotgun Smith,Micah Rush middle for 3 yards gain to the UF26 (Dexter Sr.,Gervon). 4th and 19 at UF 26 Harrison, Seth field goal attempt from 44 yards GOOD (H: Talkington, Gunner, LS: Clements, Cody), clock 08:04. 1st and 10 at EWU35 Cleaver,Jackson kickoff 65 yards to the UF00, Touchback.

Related