Football vs. Troy Sold Out of Reserved Seats

BOONE, NC — Less than 48 hours after App State’s win at No. 6 Texas A&M, reserved seats have sold out for the Mountaineers’ home football game against Troy on Saturday.

Tickets for The Rock Garden — the premium on-field area in the north end zone — have also sold out for the Troy game this weekend. Later this week, an assessment of how many student tickets have been requested will determine if student-guest tickets become available for purchase.

This marks the fourth sellout among the seven home games on the 2022 schedule, joining the season-opening game against North Carolina as well as upcoming matchups against James Madison (Sept. 24) and The Citadel (Oct. 1) at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

App State announced July 19 that football season tickets sold out for the first time in school history after approximately 11,000 had been purchased. The next day, the Sept. 3 season opener against North Carolina officially became a sellout, and a sellout for the Family Weekend game against The Citadel was announced as a sellout on Aug. 8. Five days ago, the “Black Saturday” game against JMU was announced as sold out.

Single-game tickets remain on sale to the general public for the final three home games of the season:

— Wednesday, Oct. 19 against Georgia State

— Saturday Oct. 29 vs. Robert Morris (Homecoming)

— Saturday, Nov. 19 against Old Dominion (Heroes Day/Senior Day).

Saturday’s game against Troy is set to kick off at 3:30 pm on ESPN+, and fans can also tune in to radio coverage across the Appalachian Sports Network beginning at 1:30 pm

PURCHASE SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

Visit appstatesports.com/ tickets to purchase tickets for home games that have remaining Inventory (Oct. 19 vs. Georgia State, Oct. 29 vs. Robert Morris, Nov. 19 vs. Old Dominion).

2023 SEASON TICKET WAIT LIST

Fans who are not 2022 season ticket holders are encouraged to sign up for the waitlist for 2023 season tickets now.