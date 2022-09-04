Football vs Sam Houston on 9/3/2022 – Box Score – Texas A&M Athletics

Texas A&M at 2:52 p.m 1st and 10 at TAM29 Texas A&M drive started at 14:52. 1st and 10 at TAM29 No Huddle-Shotgun King,Haynes pass complete deep left to Lane,Chase for 17 yards to the TAMU46 (Hawkins-Williams,Darrel; Williams,Trevor), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10th at TAM46 (14:08) No Huddle-Shotgun King,Haynes Rush middle for 9 yards gain to the SAM45 (Foster,BJ; Jackson,Sincere). 2nd and 1st at SAM45 (13:39) No Huddle Achane, Devon Rush left for 4 yards gain to the SAM41 (Williams, Trevor; Jackson, Sincere), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at SAM41 (13:14) No Huddle-Shotgun Achane, Devon Rush middle for 6 yards gain to the SAM35 (Jackson, Sincere). 2nd and 4 at SAM35 (12:31) No Huddle-Shotgun Achane,Devon Rush middle for 5 yards gain to the SAM30 (Leon,Jevon; Jackson,Sincere), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at SAM30 (12:07) No Huddle-Shotgun King, Haynes pass complete short right to Stewart, Evan for 4 yards to the SAM26, out of bounds at the SAM26. 2nd and 6 at SAM26 (11:42) No Huddle Achane, Devon Rush right for 12 yards gain to the SAM14 (Foster, BJ), out of bounds, 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at SAM14 (11:15) No Huddle-Shotgun Achane, Devon Rush middle for 4 yards gain to the SAM10 (Foster,BJ; Gaither,Kavian). 2nd and 6 at SAM10 (10:39) No Huddle-Shotgun Smith,Ainias Rush left for 9 yards gain to the SAM01 (Hawkins-Williams,Darrel), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 1 at SAM1 (10:07) No Huddle Achane, Devon Rush middle for 1 yard loss to the SAM02 (Ndukwe, Toby; Gaither, Kavian). 2nd and 2 at SAM2 (09:29) No Huddle Achane, Devon Rush left for 1 yard gain to the SAM01 (Hawkins-Williams, Darrel). 3rd and 1 at SAM1 (08:56) No Huddle Achane, Devon Rush middle for 1 yard gain to the SAM00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 08:52. 1st and 10 at SAM3 Davis, Caden kick attempt good (H: Constantinou, Nik, LS: Choate, Connor). 1st and 10 at TAM35 Davis,Cade kickoff 53 yards to the SAM12, out of bounds at the SAM12. 1st and 10 at TAM35 SAM ball is SAM35.

