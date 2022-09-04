Football vs Sam Houston on 9/3/2022 – Box Score – Texas A&M Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram Texas A&M at 2:52 p.m 1st and 10 at TAM29 Texas A&M drive started at 14:52. 1st and 10 at TAM29 No Huddle-Shotgun King,Haynes pass complete deep left to Lane,Chase for 17 yards to the TAMU46 (Hawkins-Williams,Darrel; Williams,Trevor), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10th at TAM46 (14:08) No Huddle-Shotgun King,Haynes Rush middle for 9 yards gain to the SAM45 (Foster,BJ; Jackson,Sincere). 2nd and 1st at SAM45 (13:39) No Huddle Achane, Devon Rush left for 4 yards gain to the SAM41 (Williams, Trevor; Jackson, Sincere), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at SAM41 (13:14) No Huddle-Shotgun Achane, Devon Rush middle for 6 yards gain to the SAM35 (Jackson, Sincere). 2nd and 4 at SAM35 (12:31) No Huddle-Shotgun Achane,Devon Rush middle for 5 yards gain to the SAM30 (Leon,Jevon; Jackson,Sincere), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at SAM30 (12:07) No Huddle-Shotgun King, Haynes pass complete short right to Stewart, Evan for 4 yards to the SAM26, out of bounds at the SAM26. 2nd and 6 at SAM26 (11:42) No Huddle Achane, Devon Rush right for 12 yards gain to the SAM14 (Foster, BJ), out of bounds, 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at SAM14 (11:15) No Huddle-Shotgun Achane, Devon Rush middle for 4 yards gain to the SAM10 (Foster,BJ; Gaither,Kavian). 2nd and 6 at SAM10 (10:39) No Huddle-Shotgun Smith,Ainias Rush left for 9 yards gain to the SAM01 (Hawkins-Williams,Darrel), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 1 at SAM1 (10:07) No Huddle Achane, Devon Rush middle for 1 yard loss to the SAM02 (Ndukwe, Toby; Gaither, Kavian). 2nd and 2 at SAM2 (09:29) No Huddle Achane, Devon Rush left for 1 yard gain to the SAM01 (Hawkins-Williams, Darrel). 3rd and 1 at SAM1 (08:56) No Huddle Achane, Devon Rush middle for 1 yard gain to the SAM00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 08:52. 1st and 10 at SAM3 Davis, Caden kick attempt good (H: Constantinou, Nik, LS: Choate, Connor). 1st and 10 at TAM35 Davis,Cade kickoff 53 yards to the SAM12, out of bounds at the SAM12. 1st and 10 at TAM35 SAM ball is SAM35. Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram