Football vs Northwestern on 11/19/2022 – Box Score

Purdue at 10:20 1st and 10 at PUR15 Purdue drive starts at 10:20. 1st and 10 at PUR15 Shotgun Downing, Dylan Rush left for 2 yards gain to the PUR17 (Gallagher, Bryce). 2nd and 8 at PUR17 No Huddle-Shotgun O’Connell, Aidan pass complete deep left to Rice, Mershawn for 13 yards to the PUR30 (Mitchell, Cameron), out of bounds, 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at PUR30 No Huddle-Shotgun Downing,Dylan Rush middle for 1 yard loss to the PUR29 (Turner,Devin). 2nd and 11 at PUR29 No Huddle-Shotgun O’Connell,Aidan pass incomplete short left to Durham,Payne. 3rd and 11 at PUR29 No Huddle-Shotgun O’Connell, Aidan pass complete deep middle to Durham, Payne for 27 yards to the NOR44 (Lewis, Jeremiah), 1ST DOWN, PENALTY NOR Offside declined. 1st and 10 at NOR44 No Huddle-Shotgun O’Connell,Aida pass complete deep left to Lewis,Kobe for 17 yards to the NOR27 (Mitchell,Cameron), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at NOR27 No Huddle-Shotgun Lewis,Kobe Rush right for 4 yards gain to the NOR23 (Gallagher,Bryce). 2nd and 6 at NOR23 Timeout Other, clock 07:19. 2nd and 6 at NOR23 Shotgun Burton,Austin Rush left for 5 yards gain to the NOR18 (McLaughlin,Sean). 3rd and 1 at NOR18 No Huddle-Shotgun Lewis,Kobe Rush left for 3 yards gain to the NOR15 (Turner,Devin), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at NOR15 No Huddle-Shotgun Lewis,Kobe Rush left for 3 yards gain to the NOR12 (Bastone,Carmine). 2nd and 7 at NOR12 No Huddle-Shotgun Downing, Dylan Rush left for 7 yards gain to the NOR05 (Turner,Devin), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 5 at NOR5 No Huddle-Shotgun Downing, Dylan Rush middle for 2 yards gain to the NOR03 (Story, Najee). 2nd and 3 at NOR3 Shotgun O’Connell, Aidan pass complete short left to Durham, Payne for 3 yards to the NOR00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 04:12. 1st and 10 at NOR3 Fineran,Mitchell kick attempt good (H: Albers,Jack, LS: Zecchino,Nick). 1st and 10 at PUR35 Van Eekeren, Chris kickoff 52 yards to the NOR13 fair catch by Hull, Evan at NOR13.

