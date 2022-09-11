Football vs Indiana State on 9/10/2022 – Box Score

Purdue at 3 p.m 1st and 10 at PUR25 Purdue drive starts at 15:00. 1st and 10 at PUR25 Shotgun Downing,Dylan Rush right for 5 yards gain to the PUR30 (Belizaire,Gianini). 2nd and 5 at PUR30 No Huddle-Shotgun Downing, Dylan Rush right for 14 yards gain to the PUR44 (Blackwell, Maddix), out of bounds, 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at PUR44 No Huddle-Shotgun Burton,Austin pass complete deep left to Downing,Dylan for 15 yards to the ISU41, out of bounds at ISU41, 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10th at ISU41 Shotgun Downing, Dylan Rush right for 2 yards loss to the ISU43 (Ollendieck, Garret). 2nd and 12th at ISU43 No Huddle-Shotgun Burton,Austin pass complete short left to Biber,Drew for 6 yards to the ISU37 (Blackwell,Maddix). 3rd and 6th at ISU37 No Huddle-Shotgun Burton,Austin pass complete deep left to Burks,Deion for 12 yards to the ISU25 (Kone,Bilhal; Davis,Kaleal), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10th at ISU25 No Huddle-Shotgun Lewis,Kobe Rush left for 3 yards gain to the ISU22 (Brown,Geoffrey). 2nd and 7 at ISU22 No Huddle-Shotgun Burton,Austin Rush middle for 5 yards gain to the ISU17 (Hunter,Lucas). 3rd and 2nd at ISU17 No Huddle-Shotgun Downing, Dylan Rush middle for 1 yard gain to the ISU16 (Reid Jr, Kris). 4th and 1st at ISU16 Timeout Purdue, clock 10:16. 4th and 1st at ISU16 No Huddle-Shotgun Downing, Dylan Rush right for 5 yards gain to the ISU11 (Ollendieck, Garret), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10th at ISU11 No Huddle-Shotgun Burton,Austin Rush right for 10 yards gain to the ISU01 (Blackwell,Maddix; Doe,Cornelius), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 1 at ISU1 No Huddle Downing, Dylan Rush right for 1 yard gain to the ISU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 09:15. 1st and 10 at ISU3 Fineran,Mitchell kick attempt good (H: Albers,Jack, LS: Zecchino,Nick). 1st and 10 at PUR35 Van Eekeren, Chris kickoff 60 yards to the ISU05 fair catch by Caton, Dakota at ISU05.

