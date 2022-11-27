Football vs Indiana on 11/26/2022 – Box Score

Indiana at 12:56 1st and 10 at IND10 Indiana drive started at 12:56. 1st and 10 at IND10 Shotgun Lucas, Jaylin Rush middle for 5 yards gain to the IND15 (Trice,Cory; Hampton,Bryce). 2nd and 5th at IND15 No Huddle-Shotgun Bazelak,Connor pass complete short left to Lucas,Jaylin for 4 yards to the IND19 (Taylor,Reese; Graham,Jalen). 3rd and 1st at IND19 No Huddle-Shotgun Shivers, Shaun Rush middle for 3 yards gain to the IND22 (Caraway,Nic), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10th at IND22 No Huddle-Shotgun Bazelak,Connor pass complete deep right to Holt-Bennett,Malachi for 12 yards to the IND34, End Of Play, 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at IND34 No Huddle-Shotgun Lucas,Jaylin Rush middle for 4 yards gain to the IND38 (Brothers,OC). 2nd and 6 at IND38 No Huddle-Shotgun Bazelak,Connor pass complete short left to Barner,AJ for 5 yards to the IND43 (Douglas,Kieren; Kane,Sanoussi). 3rd and 1 at IND43 No Huddle-Shotgun Henderson,Josh Rush middle for 3 yards gain to the IND46 (Sullivan,Jack; Hampton,Bryce), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at IND46 No Huddle-Shotgun Henderson,Josh Rush middle for 7 yards gain to the PUR47 (Hampton,Bryce). 2nd and 3rd at PUR47 No Huddle-Shotgun Lucas,Jaylin Rush middle for 2 yards gain to the PUR45 (Jenkins,Kydran). 3rd and 1 at PUR45 No Huddle-Shotgun Shivers, Shaun Rush middle for 3 yards gain to the PUR42 (Wahlberg,Jacob), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at PUR42 No Huddle-Shotgun Bazelak,Connor Rush left for 2 yards loss to the PUR44 fumbled by Bazelak,Connor at PUR45 recovered by IND Bazelak,Connor at PUR44, End Of Play. 2nd and 12 at PUR44 No Huddle-Shotgun Bazelak,Connor pass complete short right to Barner,AJ for 1 yard to the PUR43 (Taylor,Reese; Fakasiieiki,Semisi). 3rd and 11 at PUR43 No Huddle-Shotgun Bazelak,Connor pass complete short right to Lucas,Jaylin for 3 yards to the PUR40 (Sydnor,Khordae). 4th and 8th at PUR40 Evans,James punt 35 yards to the PUR05.

Related