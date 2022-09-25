Football vs FAU on 9/24/2022 – Box Score

Fla. Atlantic at 12:14 p.m 1st and 10 at FAU4 Fla. Atlantic drive starts at 12:14. 1st and 10 at FAU4 No Huddle-Shotgun McCammon,Larry Rush middle for 1 yard gain to the FAU05 (Allen,Cam). 2nd and 9 at FAU5 No Huddle-Shotgun McCammon,Larry Rush middle for 0 yards to the FAU05 (Brothers,OC). 3rd and 9 at FAU5 No Huddle-Shotgun McCammon,Larry Rush middle for 10 yards gain to the FAU15 (Wahlberg,Jacob), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10th at FAU15 No Huddle-Shotgun Perry,N’Kosi Rush left for 1 yard gain to the FAU16 (Caraway,Nic). 2nd and 9 at FAU16 No Huddle-Shotgun McCammon,Larry Rush left for 4 yards gain to the FAU20 (Wahlberg,Jacob). 3rd and 5th at FAU20 Shotgun Perry,N’Kosi pass complete deep left to Evans,Austin for 24 yards to the FAU44, End Of Play, 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at FAU44 No Huddle-Shotgun McCammon,Larry Rush middle for 4 yards gain to the FAU48 (Wahlberg,Jacob). 2nd and 6 at FAU48 No Huddle-Shotgun Perry,N’Kosi pass complete deep left to Wester,LaJohntay for 24 yards to the PUR28 (Brown,Jamari), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at PUR28 No Huddle-Shotgun Perry,N’Kosi pass complete short right to Johnson,Tony for 3 yards to the PUR25 (Jefferson,Chris). 2nd and 7 at PUR25 No Huddle-Shotgun Perry,N’Kosi Rush middle for 1 yard gain to the PUR24 (Fakasiieiki,Semisi). 3rd and 6 at PUR24 No Huddle-Shotgun McCammon,Larry Rush right for 5 yards gain to the PUR19 (Fakasiieiki,Semisi). 4th and 1 at PUR19 (07:05) Perry,N’Kosi Rush middle for 2 yards gain to the PUR17 (Fakasiieiki,Semisi), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at PUR17 No Huddle-Shotgun McCammon, Larry Rush middle for 4 yards gain to the PUR13 (Johnson, Lawrence; Fakasiieiki, Semisi). 2nd and 6 at PUR13 No Huddle-Shotgun Perry,N’Kosi pass complete deep right to Wester,LaJohntay for 13 yards to the PUR00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 05:46, 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at PUR3 Suarez,Morgan kick attempt good (H: Taggart Jr.,Willie, LS: Marino,Nicholas). 1st and 10 at FAU35 Davis,Carter kickoff 57 yards to the PUR08 Burks,Deion return 37 yards to the PUR45 (Cook,Glover), out of bounds.

